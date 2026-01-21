What To Know The Great British Bake Off‘s Prue Leith is leaving the series after nine years.

Leith has served as a judge on the competition series since 2017.

Read her statement to fans explaining the reason behind her departure.

The Great British Bake Off‘s (a.k.a. The Great British Baking Show) longtime judge Prue Leith is bidding viewers adieu as the fan favorite from the quaint competition series announces her exit.

A message addressed to viewers posted on Leith and The Great British Bake Off‘s social media pages stated, “Our wonderful Prue has decided to step away from judging Bake Off. From joyful judging to colourful fits to accidental innuendoes, you are simply the best and will be so missed. Please join us in wishing Prue the very best and thanking her for nine brilliant years in the Tent ❤️.”

The sentiment from the show was followed up with Leith’s own statement, where she thanked fans for their love and support and noted how much she’s enjoyed spending time judging the competition. As fans know, Leith joined the series in 2017 during its eighth season, and she’s continued on with the show through its most recent 16th season.

“Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years. I have genuinely loved it, and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison, and Noel, and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4. But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden. Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”

As mentioned in her statement above, Leith acknowledged her colleagues, including fellow judge Paul Hollywood, and the show’s current hosts, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Currently, no other exits have been announced, but per Leith’s statement, it sounds like a replacement will fill the spot she’s vacating.

Stay tuned to see who will take on the gig, and let us know how you feel about Leith’s exit in the comments section.

