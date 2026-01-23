‘Bridgerton’: Every Music Cover featured in Season 4

What To Know Some songs from Bridgerton‘s fourth season have already been revealed.

Find out which artists are getting classical covers.

Bridgerton‘s fourth season is nearly here, and as always, fans are eager to see which popular songs are getting the Regency era treatment to play alongside the unfolding love story between Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha).

Every season, Netflix’s Shondaland hit, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, has featured tunes from artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish, among others. And who could forget Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” in Season 3’s carriage ride love confession between Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan)?

So, which song will reign supreme in Season 4? Only time will tell for certain, but ahead of Season 4’s Part 1 premiere, Netflix has already begun to unveil which songs will get classical covers for their Ton debut. Some fans have already heard the covers for Season 4, as well, when the streamer gave fans the opportunity to stream the first episode early on January 14.

So far, the Season 4 track list includes Episode 1’s inclusions of Coldplay’s “Life in Technicolor,” Usher’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” and Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go.” For the fans that missed out on hearing them early, they’ll have to keep an ear out to uncover where they pop up within the hour that depicts Benophie’s fated meet-cute at Violet’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball.

While we wait for Season 4’s full track list, we’re breaking down the modern song covers featured in the show, and we’ll be adding to the list as more are unveiled. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more as Part 1’s premiere approaches.

Episode 1

“Life in Technicolor” (Coldplay) by Vitamin String Quartet

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” (Usher ft. Pitbull) by Strings From Paris

“Never Let You Go” (Third Eye Blind) by Vitamin String Quartet

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix