What To Know SNL spoofed Harry Potter with a fake trailer called “Heated Wizardry,” portraying a romantic relationship between Harry and Ron in a comedic, Quidditch-centered storyline.

The sketch featured Finn Wolfhard as Harry, Ben Marshall as Ron, and surprise guest Jason Momoa as Hagrid.

Viewer reactions were mixed, with some praising the parody and others criticizing it for not pairing Harry with Draco instead.

Hogwarts got Heated in Saturday Night Live’s January 17 episode. The NBC sketch comedy show mashed up Harry Potter and Heated Rivalry to present a fake trailer for Heated Wizardry — because, in the narrator’s words, “the only thing gayer than hockey is Quidditch.”

In this “all-new story hastily written after the success of a certain other HBO show” and “the first series written entirely by girls who wear tails,” SNL host Finn Wolfhard played Harry Potter and cast member Ben Marshall played Ron Weasley as the two young wizards fell in love on and off the Quidditch pitch.

When Ron helped Harry retrieve his wand from the floor, he said, “It’s lovely, by the way.”

Harry replied, “I’d love to see yours sometime.”

While playing Quidditch, Harry flew in front of Ron and let his robes open to expose his bare bum.

“Ten points from Gryffindor,” Professor Snape (James Austin Johnson) ruled.

“But 100 points for my spank bank,” said a lustful Professor McGonagall (Ashley Padilla).

Later, in the locker room, Harry said “Expelliarmus” to the towel around Ron’s waist. That’s when Alastor Moody (Kenan Thompson) walked in. Moody averted his eyes, though his magical eye wandered back…

“Also, they’re all 18-plus in this,” the narrator stated. “Hogwarts is, like, a college now, just to make that clear.”

At another point in the trailer, Ron and Harry found Hagrid — played by surprise guest star Jason Momoa — who was already clued in about their sexuality.

When Ron asked how Hagrid knew, the groundskeeper responded, “Oh, honey, please, they should call you Neville. Because you are one long bottom.”

On X, some viewers wanted more — “Give me six episodes of ‘Heated Wizardry,’” one wrote — and others thought the sketch missed the mark — “On top of the homophobia in that ‘Heated Wizardry’ joke, they couldn’t even get the f***ing joke right; it should’ve been Drarry [Draco and Harry],” another viewer said.

Someone else wrote that they hoped Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was watching “because I know she’d be seething.”

“I thought the same,” replied another. “Like, I hope she’s living her worst nightmare [right now].”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC