A Good ‘Knight,’ NFL Divisional Playoffs, ‘Landman’ Finale, an ‘Industry’ Birthday

Steffan Hill / HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The second spinoff from Game of Thrones’ fantasy universe is a rarity: an anti-epic, small-scaled in scope at only six episodes, each clocking in at around 30 minutes. And yet it’s huge in heart and even in humor, much of it at the expense of its endearing underdog title hero: Ser Duncan the Tall (affable Peter Claffey), a humble and forlorn hedge knight — “like a knight, but sadder,” we’re told — who hopes to find glory and make his name at a tournament among better established knights. Joining him for the adventure: a solemn, bald little boy named Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) who’s wise beyond his years and begs to become his squire. Let’s hope this short first season is an appetizer of more to come. (See the full review.)

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

NFL Playoffs

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: The NFL’s post-season takes a step closer to the Super Bowl with four Divisional Round matches that will decide who plays for the AFC and NFC Championships next weekend. The action starts Saturday with the AFC’s No. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 1 Denver Broncos (4:30 pm/ET, CBS), followed by the NFC’s No. 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 1 Seattle (8 pm/ET, Fox). Sunday’s games open with the AFC’s No. 5 Houston Texans vs. No. 2 New England Patriots (3 pm/ET, ABC and ESPN), followed by the NFC’s No. 5 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 2 Chicago Bears (6:30 pm/ET, NBC).

Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Landman

Season Finale

SUNDAY: The Season 2 finale of Taylor Sheridan’s laid-back oil drama finds Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) railing at God — “Can you give me a f***ing chance?” — while juggling professional and personal crises. He’s off to Fort Worth making deals in the wake of being fired by Cami (Demi Moore), while back home, he enlists Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), the shark of a lawyer who describes herself as “a life ruiner,” to speak up for Cooper (Jacob Lofland) when he lands in legal hot water after beating up Ariana’s (Paulina Chavez) attempted rapist.

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Industry

9/8c

SUNDAY: In what amounts to his strongest Emmy reel since leaving Game of Thrones, Kit Harington runs the gamut from rage to near-catatonic depression as Sir Henry Muck, whose failed bid for Parliament has him in a state of perpetual brooding as his 40th birthday approaches. His neglected bride Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and others in his orbit beg him to snap out of it, but as he tells entrepreneur Whitney (Max Minghella), who covets Henry’s British connections, “I failed upwards and then failed totally. There are no second acts.” Whitney hopes to prove him wrong.

Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / Helen Williams

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: The Pekingese Tricki Woo is having a birthday, but the spoiled dog’s mistress Mrs. Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) frets that her beloved has turned against her. Siegfried (Samuel West) suggests it may be a function of age: “None of us can escape the inevitable,” he declares, though he’s resistant to change in the clinic, when James (Nicholas Ralph) brings in a newfangled X-ray machine in hopes of modernizing the practice. Sandwiched by new episodes of Miss Scarlet (8/7c) and Bookish (10/9).

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: