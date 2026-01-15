Brad Goreski is a major Real Housewives fan, often commenting on the franchise’s different shows in interviews and on social media. In fact, he’ll be appearing on the Thursday, January 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen along The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley to dish on the latest episode of the reality show.

The connection is interesting, as Goreski used to work with Rachel Zoe, who is one of RHOBH’s new cast members for Season 15. The two had a major falling out in 2010, which could make things a bit awkward if Goreski is meant to comment on drama that involves his former boss.

Scroll down for a refresh on what happened between Goreski and Zoe, as well as where the two stand now.

What happened between Rachel Zoe and Brad Goreski?

Fans got to know Zoe and Goreski on Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project, which premiered in 2008. For the first three seasons of the show, Goreski was Zoe’s assistant, and viewers fell in love with him. In 2010, Goreski decided to start his own styling career and left his job working for Zoe. When The Rachel Zoe Project returned for Season 4 in 2011, the show’s main subject did not hold back when it came to her new feelings for Goreski.

When Goreski initially announced his departure from Zoe’s company, the two insisted they were on amicable terms. However, rumors began circulating that a September 2010 New York Times article that highlighted the former assistant had rubbed Zoe the wrong way. The story, titled “Brad Goreski, the Zelig of Fashion Week,” put Goreski in the spotlight.

On her show, Zoe accused Goreski of trying to steal her clients. She also claimed he started “doing all the things he said he had no interest in” when they were working together. Goreski clapped back in an interview with The Daily Beast, insisting that what Zoe said was “not the truth.” He slammed his former boss for “character [assassinating] him on television” and noted that he gave Zoe plenty of notice about his departure, then even trained his replacement before leaving.

Zoe and her then-husband, Rodger Berman, responded to Goreski’s comments by telling the outlet, “Rachel and Rodger are amused by his convenient interpretation of events and have no additional comments.”

Goreski addressed his relationship with Zoe again on the premiere of his own Bravo show, It’s a Brad, Brad World, in 2012. “We don’t speak to each other,” he said. “I would love to be able to speak with her. I think I have conducted myself with honesty, with dignity, and with grace, and I will continue to do so no matter what is said about me.”

Is Brad Goreski still friends with Rachel Zoe?

No, to this day, Goreski and Zoe no longer remain friends. They have often been asked about the status of their friendship over the years.

Most recently, Zoe seemingly indirectly spoke about Goreski when she opened up to People about why she left her career as a stylist. “In full disclosure, I just couldn’t trust assistants,” she said in January 2026. While she didn’t mention Goreski by name, she continued, “The definition of insanity is when you do the same thing over and over and expect a different outcome. I think after being completely betrayed, for lack of a better term, in various ways, by enough assistants and not being able to trust them with my clients and stuff to represent what I do and how I am with my clients, it just wasn’t worth it anymore.”

Zoe previously told People in 2024 that she “doesn’t talk” to Goreski. “I don’t think about it, truthfully,” she admitted. “Here’s the thing, as you get older, you get to pick and choose who you want in your life. And anyone who is toxic is out. And it’s like … there’s only so much time, and I barely have any. So anyone that I’m spending my time with, they’re good people and they’re worth it.”

During a 2013 appearance on WWHL, Goreski seemed open to reconciling with Zoe. “My phone is available to her. If she ever wants to speak again, I’m here,” he said. “But at the moment, that’s not her choice. I was happy to be her assistant, and I’m now happy to be on my own.”

What is Brad Goreski doing now?

Goreski is still working as a celebrity stylist. He often appears as a style expert on E! during awards season and previously hosted Fashion Police on the network from 2015 to 2017. From 2021 to early 2025, he was a judge on Canada’s Drag Race.

Some of Goreski’s celebrity clients include Demi Moore, Rashida Jones, Natasha Lyonne, Ashley Park, Natalia Dyer, Kaley Cuoco, and more. He has been married to his partner, Gary Janetti, since 2017.