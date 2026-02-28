‘Survivor 50’ Premiere Gives CBS Its Most-Watched Wednesday in Years

What To Know The Survivor 50 premiere was the most-watched Survivor episode since 2013, giving CBS its highest-rated Wednesday night since 2022.

The episode retained at least 90% of its audience throughout its three-hour runtime and generated record social media engagement.

This milestone season features two dozen returning players in Fiji, with the unique twist of fan votes directly impacting gameplay under the theme “In the Hands of the Fans.”

Survivor certainly lived up to its “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast” tagline this week, as the reality competition’s 50th season premiere torched its broadcast TV competition and gave CBS its best Wednesday night in years.

According to a CBS press release, the Survivor 50 premiere on February 25 was the most-watched program that night in both total viewers — with an average of 5.06 million viewers — and viewers in the 25-to-54-year-old age group.

The audience peaked at 6.18 million viewers in the first 30 minutes of the three-hour premiere and retained at least 90% of the audience for each successive half hour, the network adds.

The Survivor 50 premiere also ranked as the most-watched Survivor episode since December 13, 2013, with an audience up 26% since the Fall 2025 premiere of Survivor 49 and up 19% since the Spring 2025 premiere of Survivor 48.

And the Survivor 50 premiere earned CBS its most-watched Wednesday night since the Survivor 42finale on May 25, 2022.

CBS also proclaims that Wednesday’s premiere was the “most social” episode of Survivor ever, after the installment inspired 560,000 social interactions and 3.5 million views and trending No. 1 on X through the following morning.

Coming in second place at 8/7c on Wednesday was the premiere of ABC’s Scrubs revival, with 4.41 million viewers, followed by a rerun of NBC’s The Voice, with 3.06 million, and a new episode of Fox’s The Masked Singer, with 2.47 million, per TV Series Finale.

At 9/8c, the premiere of the ABC game show The Greatest Average American got 2.38 million viewers, while a new episode of Fox’s Fear Factor: House of Fear got 1.45 million.

And at 10/9c, a repeat of Chicago P.D. got 2.25 million viewers, while ABC’s repeat of Scrubs got 1.30 million.

In Survivor 50, two dozen returning players head to the islands of Fiji for the chance to win $1 million, but their fate is “In the Hands of the Fans” — this landmark season’s theme — as fan votes impact the gameplay.

Survivor 50, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS