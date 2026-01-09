PBS ‘America’s Test Kitchen’ Chef Elle Simone Scott Dies at 49

What To Know Elle Simone Scott, acclaimed chef, author, and host of PBS’s America’s Test Kitchen, died at age 49 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Scott was a trailblazer as the first Black woman on America’s Test Kitchen, founded the SheChef network, and was known for her warmth, advocacy, and community-building.

In addition to her television work, Scott authored bestselling cookbooks and used her platform to educate and advocate for cancer research.

Famous chef and food stylist Elle Simone Scott, beloved by viewers for her role as host of PBS’s America’s Test Kitchen, has died. She was 49.

According to People, Scott passed away on Monday (January 5) after a long battle with ovarian cancer. America’s Test Kitchen confirmed the passing in a statement with the outlet, sharing that the community is “mourning the passing of one of its brightest stars.”

“Scott joined America’s Test Kitchen in 2016 and quickly became part of the fabric of the company. Friends and colleagues will remember Scott for her ability to create community and provide opportunities for others, both inside and outside of work,” the statement added.

It continued, “Scott brought warmth and a vibrant spirit to everything she did. Her legacy will live on at America’s Test Kitchen and in the homes and hearts of the millions of home cooks whose lives she touched.”

Born on November 28, 1976, in Detroit, Michigan, Scott worked for many years as a social worker until losing her job, car, and home during the 2008 financial recession. With this, Scott decided to change careers, moving to New York City, where she attended the Culinary Institute of New York in 2009 and later interned at the Food Network.

After producing content for Bravo and the Cooking Channel, Scott founded SheChef, a culinary networking group designed to support underrepresented voices in the industry. She then moved to Boston, becoming the first Black woman to join the cast of PBS’ America’s Test Kitchen.

Shortly after her move to Boston, Scott was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer. She became an outspoken advocate for cancer research, sharing her experiences with her fans and followers. While the cancer went into remission, it later returned.

Scott’s close friend and fellow chef Carla Hall wrote a heartfelt tribute to Scott on Instagram following her passing. “At America’s Test Kitchen, Elle helped open doors that had long been closed—becoming one of the first Black women audiences saw in the test kitchen, and doing so with grace, authority, and joy,” Hall wrote.

“She didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media,” Hall continued, “Her voice mattered. Her work mattered. She mattered. Elle faced ovarian cancer with courage and honesty, using her platform to educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life. That kind of strength leaves a mark.”

Chief Content Officer of America’s Test Kitchen, Dan Souza, also paid tribute, telling People, “Friends and colleagues will remember Scott for her ability to create community and provide opportunities for others, both inside and outside of work. Scott brought warmth and a vibrant spirit to everything she did. Her legacy will live on at America’s Test Kitchen and in the homes and hearts of the millions of home cooks whose lives she touched.”

In addition to her work on PBS, Scott also authored several bestselling cookbooks, including Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings (2022) and Food Gifts: 150+ Irresistible Recipes for Crafting Personalized Presents (2024). She also hosted The Walk-In podcast.