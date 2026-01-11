Golden Globes Slammed as ‘Cringe’ for Plugging Polymarket Betting in 2026 Broadcast

What To Know

  • The Golden Globes partnered with Polymarket for the 2026 broadcast.
  • Announcers Marc Malkin and Kevin Frazier promoted betting odds throughout the show.
  • Viewers were not happy about the inclusion of the Polymarket mentions during the night.

The Golden Globes teamed up with Polymarket, an online prediction market, for the 2026 broadcast, and viewers aren’t super thrilled about it. The partnership has been promoted throughout the January 11 awards show, with announcers Marc Malkin and Kevin Frazier often referencing the betting predictions before commercial breaks.

Social media has become flooded with comments about the promotion of Polymarket. Along with a gif of a woman looking shocked and confused, someone wrote on X, “the golden globes putting polymarket predictions for upcoming categories on the screen…,” while someone else wrote, “the polymarket ads are sooooo cringe hunger games bulls**t, the encouragement of gambling across all forms of american ‘entertainment’ is such an end-times indicator.”

Another person included a gif of a young girl cringing and wrote, “Polymarket plug on the golden globes broadcast is………” Someone else flat-out said, “Stop talking about Polymarket at movie and tv awards btw #GoldenGlobes.”

The partnership between the Golden Globes and Polymarket is the first of its kind for an awards show, according to Deadline, who announced the news of the collaboration last week.

“Our partnership with Polymarket unlocks a groundbreaking new frontier, redefining how audiences engage with and connect to the content they love,” said Craig Perreault, President, Penske Media Corp, part owner of the Golden Globes. “Deepening the connection between fans and their favorite films, shows, and actors strengthens the entertainment industry and highlights the award-winning content celebrated at the Golden Globes.”

Golden Globes 2026 Arrivals: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet
Related

Golden Globes 2026 Arrivals: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet

Unfortunately, the partnership has not gone over great with viewers. “why are they showing us polymarket odds on the screen?” someone wondered. Another X user wrote, “We’re so deep into capitalism that the golden globes are showing polymarket betting odds on award winners….we’re so cooked,” and someone else said, “Um, does anyone else think it’s a little weird that the Golden Globes is advertising Polymarket? Which is essentially just gambling? Is that not odd to anyone else?”

What do you think about the Golden Globes and Polymarket partnership? Let us know in the comments section below.

