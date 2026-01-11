What To Know Megyn Kelly criticized new I anchor Tony Dokoupil for becoming emotional and crying during a segment about his personal connection to Miami.

Kelly contrasted Dokoupil’s display of emotion with the traditional stoicism of past anchors.

The emotional moment occurred in a CBS News Instagram clip where Dokoupil discussed his family’s history in Miami.

Megyn Kelly issued a brutal takedown of new CBS Evening News host Tony Dokoupil after just a few days in his new anchor role.

On the January 7 episode of her The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, the former Fox News host and Mark Halperin, a former ABC News journalist, discussed a recent clip of Dokoupil — who made his CBS Evening News debut on January 5 — crying.

“We have to talk about the new anchor of CBS Evening News,” Kelly told Halperin of the clip. “There’s no crying in Evening News.”

However, she said there was an exception to the “no crying” rule: the assassination of a president. She recalled Walter Cronkite tearing up after President John F. Kennedy was shot.

“There was a wiping of the eyes when he took off the glasses to report that JFK had been shot and killed,” she pointed out. “That’s as far as he went. That’s as far as most Evening News anchors would ever have gone, traditionally. It’s the dawn of a new day… I literally could not believe my eyes.”

Kelly referred to a video clip CBS News shared on Instagram of Dokoupil speaking with a reporter from Miami about why the city is his “favorite place in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Evening News (@cbseveningnews)

“It makes me emotional,” he said, pausing to compose himself and wipe his eyes. “To help people understand why I have such a reaction. Florida is where I grew up. My grandmother’s here, my father, my mother, my aunts and uncles, cousins, and it’s where I would have spent all of my childhood.”

After sharing that his father sold drugs and his family left the city because of the trouble that ensued, Dokoupil explained, “I feel like I was robbed of the full Miami experience. So when I come back, I’m always like …” before stopping again due to his emotions.

After she played the clip, Kelly declared, ” Oh my God. I thought for sure that story was going to end in ‘And they were all killed in a house fire, I was the sole survivor,’ in which case I would’ve excused the multiple tears that preceded it. What is that?”

CBS Evening News With Tony Dokoupil, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, CBS