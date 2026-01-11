Mark Ruffalo Makes Blunt Political Declaration While Teasing Run for Office

What To Know Mark Ruffalo hinted at the possibility of running for political office.

He expressed excitement about Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral win in New York City, seeing it as proof of new possibilities in American politics.

Ruffalo criticized both major political parties for being influenced by corporations and called for a government that prioritizes working people.

Mark Ruffalo made a blunt political declaration while teasing a possible run for office.

On Saturday, January 10, the Avengers star spoke with Us Weekly at the All the President’s Men benefit reading for the Stella Adler Foundation in Los Angeles, California.

When asked about his potential political aspirations, Ruffalo, 58, confessed, “It isn’t on my game card right now, but who knows. I mean, you never say never.” He continued, “I mean, I spent a lot of time in that world, and acting—it’s for the people. So, I love the people, and politicians could be doing something good for the people.”

The 13 Going on 30 actor also shared his thoughts about Zohran Mamdani becoming the mayor of New York City after beating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. Ruffalo shared that the win “really excited” him when it comes to “what’s possible” in the U.S.

Additionally, the environmental activist spoke on the pervasive political idea that change is too expensive or takes too much time to accomplish.

“It’s bulls–t,” Ruffalo bluntly pointed out. “And the people in America are suffering. If the people in America weren’t suffering, we wouldn’t be where we are right now.”

He explained, “You know, it’s a failure on both parties. They become completely captured by corporations, both parties. And it’s time for a new America that is for the working people who were the plurality of this country.”

In addition to his environmental activism, Ruffalo has spoken out on a variety of political topics through the years. He called out, via Instagram, President Donald Trump‘s deployment of ICE in cities across the nation in June, writing, “The beige brigades now roaming the streets like packs of coyotes are no different than the cross burners from before. They are just as racist and got it just as wrong. They hide their faces for shame or fear or justice and stamp their boots on your right to a fair trial.”

He added, “The billionaire up at the top is stealing you blind, and you are worried about the poorest of the poor ruining your life? You are pointing your guns in the wrong direction.”

