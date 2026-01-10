Golden Globes, Return of ‘Industry’ and ‘Night Manager’, ‘All Creatures’ and PBS Sunday, ‘Fear Factor’

CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Golden Globe Awards

8/7c

SUNDAY: Often called the Hollywood party of the year, the Globes gathers stars from the year’s most acclaimed movies and TV series to celebrate at the Beverly Hilton, with comedian Nikki Glaser returning to host and roast the glittery crowd. One Battle After Another, somehow designated a comedy by the Globes’ peculiar standards, is the most nominated film; Sentimental Value and Sinners lead the official drama category. In TV, don’t be surprised if The Pitt (drama), The Studio (comedy), and Adolescence (limited series) continue their sweeps.

HBO

Industry

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: How fearless is this drama about young and sexy upstarts in the world of London high finance? In Season 4, the series more or less reinvents itself, having dissolved its previous workplace setting (the Pierpoint investment bank) in last year’s stunning finale, shedding several of its main cast. The focus now is fully on Harper (Myha’la), restless at being micromanaged while managing a fund in a mogul’s asset company, and on former colleague Yasmin (Marisa Abela), similarly discontent at being Sir Henry Muck’s (Kit Harington) trophy wife. A new player emerges when Whitney Halberstram (The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Max Minghella) takes control of Tender, the financial-services tech company he cofounded and whose reputation has been sullied by associations with gambling and porn sites. No longer living in Succession‘s shadow, Industry confidently graduates to HBO’s top tier.

Prime Video

The Night Manager

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: “I feel like I’m chasing ghosts,” says MI6 intelligence officer Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), who returns after a 10-year hiatus in a six-part sequel to the Emmy-winning international spy thriller based on John le Carré’s novel. Jonathan is now known by colleagues as “Alex Goodwin,” and before long, he’s adopted yet another alias — as Matthew Ellis — when a chance encounter with a mercenary once connected to his former nemesis (Hugh Laurie‘s Richard Roper) sets Pine on a new undercover mission in Colombia. The season launches with three episodes, the better to immerse viewers in this murky world of espionage.

Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

All Creatures Great and Small

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Peace has been restored as the sixth season of Masterpiece‘s beloved series, based on James Herriot’s books, opens with the end of World War II in Europe in 1945. Yet things are anything but calm in Seigfried’s (Samuel West) chaotic veterinarian clinic, where the absence of housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) has taken its toll. Fellow vet James (Nicholas Ralph) is living with Helen (Rachel Shenton) and their children on her father’s farm, and when Seigfried’s brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) returns from war, they join forces in hopes of convincing Mrs. Hall to return and bring order to their lives. The heart of the series lies in its animal stories, and a vignette about a farmer deciding the fate of his aging, ailing sheepdog is a bona fide heart-warmer.

PBS’s all-new Sunday night of British drama also includes the Season 6 premiere of Miss Scarlet (8/7c), in which the pioneering female private detective in Victorian London (Kate Phillips) is trying to keep her burgeoning courtship with Detective Inspector Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard) a secret, at a cost to her own business; and the series premiere of the enjoyably quirky Bookish (10/9c), set in post-WWII 1946 and starring Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) as erudite London bookseller and police consultant Gabriel Book. His first two-part case involves a “skeletal salad” found within a Blitz bomb site and the arrival of his new assistant, Jack (Connor Finch), recently discharged from Whitechapel Prison and flummoxed by this eccentric new boss. Polly Walker (Bridgerton) costars as Book’s bubbly and supportive wife, Trottie, who sleeps in separate chambers for reasons that soon become evident.

Fox

Fear Factor: House of Fears

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Only you can decide if you have the stomach to endure the latest version of the extreme competition, reinvented with Jackass alum Johnny Knoxville as the new host. He gathers 14 players in a remote Vancouver mansion where, Big Brother-style, they form alliances and strategize in between challenges, forcing them to face their fears—in the opener, that involves being sealed inside airtight bags. In each episode, the housemates decide who participates in the elimination challenge, with an ultimate $200,000 grand prize at stake for the last one remaining.

NFL Wild Card Weekend: The opening round of the pro football playoffs fills the weekend with five games (a sixth, between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, airs Monday). The lineup includes, on Saturday, Los Angeles Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers (4:30 pm/ET, Fox) and Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (8 pm/ET, streaming on Prime Video); and on Sunday, Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 pm/ET, CBS). San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 pm/ET, Fox) and in the prime Sunday Night Football slot, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots (8:15 pm/ET, NBC).

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: