Former ‘Queer Eye’ Star Shares Health Update Amid Stage 3 Cancer Battle

What To Know Former Queer Eye star Alison McCrary has shared her cancer journey with fans via social media.

McCrary revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in September 2025.

The former nun received a makeover from the Fab Five on a Season 8 episode of the Netflix reality series.

Alison McCrary received a life-changing makeover from the Fab Five on a Season 8 episode of the Netflix reality series back in 2024. Back in September 2025, McCrary broke news via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with “stage 3 cancer” after doctors discovered a “mass larger than a golfball” in her throat.

“I have a great oncologist that I trust and who comes with good recommendations from trusted friends. I have a great and organized community of care in New Orleans to help me through all of this,” she shared alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “I had a tracheostomy today and am/will be breathing with the [stoma] for a few months at least. I cannot speak or make sounds with my voice right now. The Oncology Speech Language Pathologist is working with me [to] insert and use a speaking valve into my trach for 30-90 seconds at a time. I will likely have a few months of chemotherapy (weekly) and radiation (5 days a week). I cannot swallow a teaspoon of water right now. I will likely have a feeding tube inserted into my stomach and on a strict diet for some months.”

At the time, McCrary noted that it was unclear what specific kind of cancer she had and that her treatment plan was unknown. “It’s going to be a long 3 months or more of living with this reality,” she concluded. “Thank you all for following this journey and for your prayers, love, and support. Be grateful for every day and as @suleikajaouad says ‘live every day as if it’s your first.’”

In an October 2025 Instagram update, McCrary revealed that her tumor had been removed and that she was given a tracheostomy to help her breathe. “I am preparing to begin 35 rounds of radiation and 7 rounds of chemotherapy on Monday. This 7-week treatment should destroy the DNA of the cancer cells in my tumor and prevent them from growing or dividing more,” she wrote. “It will be a very challenging treatment, but I have a great medical team, a great local community of support, and a strong faith and willpower to get through this. Your prayers and good energy sent this way are received and appreciated.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help McCrary with medical costs. The page, donations for which have been paused, raised over $47,000 of its $50,000 goal. McCrary celebrated the completion of her chemotherapy treatment by ringing the bell in November 2025.

In her latest Instagram update, posted on Monday, January 5, McCrary shared that she will “find out in March if all the cancer is gone or if I will need additional treatments or surgery.” In the post’s video, McCrary added that she can once again breathe through her mouth and nose, but has continued using a feeding tube.

In Queer Eye Season 8, McCrary was introduced to viewers as a former nun-turned-social justice lawyer looking to jump back into the dating pool. With the help of the Fab Five, McCrary went on her first date in years.

