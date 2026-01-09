Hoda Kotb Shares How She’s ‘Easing’ Into 2026 Ahead of ‘Today’ Exit Anniversary

What To Know Hoda Kotb shared advice on easing into the new year in her latest email newsletter.

Kotb’s newsletter update comes shortly before the first anniversary of her exit from NBC’s Today.

Kotb has continued to make appearances on Today, in addition to releasing a new book and launching her wellness company, Joy 101.

Hoda Kotb is keeping a calm mindset heading into 2026, and she’s sharing how fans can do so, too.

“Did you hear it? That was the sound of the holiday bubble gently bursting. Thanksgiving, New Year’s, and all the moments in between have come and gone,” Kotb wrote in her email newsletter on Friday, January 9. “Now we’re back. A little tired. A little full. Maybe staring at a calendar that suddenly feels louder than it did a week ago. Work has piled up, routines feel rusty, and the pressure to ‘get back on track’ can sneak in fast.”

Kotb wrote that both she and fans can achieve their 2026 goals “not by rushing” or “fixing everything all at once,” but by “easing back in, one step at a time.”

“​​Think of this week as a soft re-entry, not a restart. As we all find our rhythm again after the holidays, here’s what I’m reminding myself,” Kotb continued before sharing her list of helpful tips. “1. Jump back into your routine without waiting for motivation. It often shows up once you begin. 2. Restart at a slower pace than usual. Showing up gently still counts. 3. Give yourself at least a week to feel like you’re finding your footing again. 4. Forgive whatever led up to feeling a little off. The holidays are tricky like that.”

Kotb went on to note that she and her two daughters — Haley, 9, and Hope, 6 — “are still settling back into our familiar rhythm, and even [our dog] Waffles seems to be wondering where everyone went.” She added, “But slowly, one day and one step at a time, the year begins to find its groove again. And so will you.”

Kotb concluded her by sharing a motivational quote from Naeem Callaway: “Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step of your life. Tiptoe if you must, but take a step.”

Kotb’s newsletter update comes one day before the official one-year anniversary of her Today exit. After 17 years on the NBC morning show, Kotb stepped down on January 10, 2025, to pursue new ventures and spend more time with her children.

Since leaving Today, Kotb has released her latest book, Jump and Find Joy, and launched her wellness brand, Joy 101. She has continued to make appearances on Today and reunited with some of her former colleagues to cohost events such as the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 2026 Rose Parade.

Following her Today exit, the show’s fourth hour was rebranded as Today With Jenna & Friends, with Jenna Bush Hager leading a rotating lineup of celebrity guest hosts. On Monday, January 12, Sheinelle Jones will begin her role as Kotb’s permanent replacement on the fourth hour, which will be renamed Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.

“Ok. I am weeping—- just watched @jennabhager and @sheinelle_o show us what a match made in heaven looks like,” Kotb wrote via Instagram in reaction to Jones’ casting news last month. “So proud of you both…#proudmom @jennaandfriends @todayshow.”

Jones thanked her in the post’s comments, writing, “Love you 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

