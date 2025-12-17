‘9-1-1’ Crossover First Look: See Oliver Stark & Ryan Guzman on ‘Nashville’ (PHOTO)

Buck and Eddie are invading Nashville! It’s official: 9-1-1‘s Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman are heading to the newest spinoff in the franchise, Nashville, for an episode airing in 2026, sometime after both shows return with their midseason premieres on Thursday, January 8.

ABC has released a photo of Stark and Guzman on the set of 9-1-1: Nashville, alongside the series stars, including Hailey Kilgore (Taylor), Michael Provost (Ryan), Juani Feliz (Roxie), and Hunter McVey (Blue). No further details, including about the emergencies and an exact air date, have been released for what the network is calling “an epic crossover event.”

This is coming after Nashville‘s Cammie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) briefly crossed over to the original series during its four-episode space crisis, helping Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) connect a call with Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) while they were very much out of satellite range. Then the spinoff’s midseason finale brought back 9-1-1 Season 5’s hacker for its current crisis. The upcoming crossover is not connected to that. (There was even a mention of 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Marjan, a.k.a. Firefox, on Nashville.)

Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Hunter McVey, Ryan Guzman, Juani Feliz, and Oliver Stark — '9-1-1: Nashville' Set

ABC

When TV Insider spoke with 9-1-1: Nashville showrunner Rashad Raisani about the aforementioned midseason finale, he had told us that a true crossover between the shows was “brewing,” with conversations just starting and the exact nature of the event, including whether it would be one or two episodes, unknown just yet.

“I would like it to be some 9-1-1 characters coming to Nashville,” he said. “We want to make this a thing that’s not just a one-time thing, that we can start to develop a relationship between these casts so that it won’t be always so out of the norm to be able to do it.”

And when we spoke with Hunter McVey about Blue’s big episode 5, he was excited about the possibility of a crossover.

“It was such a pleasure to have Oliver in town and do some of the questions. What an incredible universe they have built, and we have big shoes to fill here. So if we were lucky enough to get any more crossovers and they want to make a visit to Nashville, we will greatly, greatly accept them and would be happy to have them. And I can’t wait to meet some of the figures on the original 9-1-1 as well,” he’d said.

What are you hoping to see in the upcoming crossover? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Thursday, January 8, 2026, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1: Nashville, Midseason Return, Thursday, January 8, 2026, 9/8c, ABC

