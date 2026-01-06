‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Favorite Michelle Tsai Has a Secret ‘Harry Potter’ Gameshow Past

Windgardium levios-huh? Jeopardy! is not the first time Michelle Tsai has been on fans’ TVs. The contestant has a secret game show past that includes a Harry Potter-themed show.

Tsai, from Honolulu, Hawaii, first appeared on Jeopardy! in May 2025 and placed second. She gained popularity from her hand-knitted sweaters and her love of pigeons, so she was invited back for the Second Chance Tournament in December.

Tsai, a tutor, was one of the three winners of the tournament. She moved on to the Champions Wildcard Tournament and will play her first game on Tuesday, January 6, against Geoff Barnes and Dave Bond.

If she wins tonight, she will advance to the semi-finals. The winner of the Second Chance Tournament moves on to this year’s Tournament of Champions.

But, if fans have been paying attention, Jeopardy! wasn’t the first time they’ve seen Tsai on a quiz show. In December 2021, she appeared on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, where she played under the Slytherin team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Tsai (@michellelikesbirds)

The quiz show, hosted by Helen Mirren, had Harry Potter fans competing under their favorite Hogwarts House. They answered trivia questions about the fictional universe. The winners received tickets to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida, tickets to the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play on Broadway, a $1,000 shopping spree, a trophy, and early movie screenings.

At the end of the game, Team Slytherin lost to Team Ravenclaw by a score of 970 to 730. However, they got to come back for the Wildcard Round and defeated Team Gryffindor.

They then returned for the finals, but both Team Slytherin and Team Ravenclaw lost to Team Hufflepuff, meaning Tsai did not come out with the win. The show only aired for one season.

Despite not winning, Tsai shared the prizes she did walk away with for competing in the show. On Instagram, the game show contestant showed off her Hogwarts emblem winter hat and scarf, along with a wand and a stuffed Hedwig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Tsai (@michellelikesbirds)

Plus, there was another box filled with pins, a journal, Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans, chocolate frogs, and more. She also shared a video of over 50 bottles of butterbeer.

“Happy little Slytherin! I got most of my prize from Hogwarts Tournament of Houses today (one more package still on the way!) and I’m excited to add to my extensive HP collection!” she wrote.

“If you have recommendations for butterbeer recipe ideas, comment them PLEASE because I simply cannot drink this many butterbeers 🍻

P.S. don’t worry, Birt, you’re still the #1 bird in this home 🦉.”

For those who missed the first run of the show, fans can watch the four episodes on HBO Max, which also streams the rest of the Harry Potter series.

Tsai even wore a Harry Potter-themed sweater during the Second Chance Finals. Her sweater, which she knitted, had a big “M” printed on it, worn in the style of Ron Weasley and Harry.

Find out if Tsai wins the Champions Wildcard game on Tuesday night and see what hand-knitted top she wears next. If she does, fans will be seeing a lot more of her. This might open up the door for another game show appearance from her down the road.