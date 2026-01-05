‘The Pitt’ First Look: Michael Nouri & Amanda Schull Guest Star in Season 2 (PHOTOS)

What To Know Michael Nouri and Amanda Schull will guest star in Season 2 of The Pitt.

The hit TV show returns to HBO Max on January 8, with the shift taking place on the Fourth of July.

Over the first season and even just with what we know of the second, The Pitt has had a terrific revolving door of guest stars playing both patients and their loved ones. And TV Insider can exclusively announce two more — plus share first looks at them in character.

Michael Nouri is a recurring guest star and Amanda Schull a guest star in The Pitt Season 2, premiering on Thursday, January 8, at 9/8c, on HBO Max. Nouri will play Nathaniel Montrose, an Emergency Department patient, while Schull’s Gretchen Lambdin is called to the emergency department for her ex-husband. Check out photos of both below.

The Pitt, created by R. Scott Gemmill and starring and executive produced by Noah Wyle, is described as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

The medical drama is told in real time, with each season taking place across one shift and each of the 15 episodes covering one hour. (The finale will begin streaming on April 16.) Season 2 picks up 10 months later, on the Fourth of July, with Robby’s (Wyle) last shift before he goes on sabbatical and Langdon’s (Patrick Ball) first back after rehab.

“I don’t think he can work another shift. I think he’s really come to the end of his capacity to show up there as a full human being,” Noah Wyle told us in our video preview for Season 2. “I also think he’s fully aware that Langdon’s coming back, and he doesn’t really want to see him, and this is the easiest way of avoiding that.”

In addition to Wyle and Ball, Season 2 stars Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. R. Scott Gemmill created the series and executive produces alongside John Wells, Noah Wyle, JWP’s Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.

The Pitt, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 8, 9/8c, HBO Max