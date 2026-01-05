What To Know Season 2 of The Pitt premieres January 8, with the shift taking place on the Fourth of July.

Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, and more cast members tease where their characters are when the hit returns.

Welcome back to The Pitt. The critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning HBO Max hit returns with its second season on Thursday, January 8, and it’s the Fourth of July, Robby’s (Noah Wyle) last shift before a sabbatical, and Langdon’s (Patrick Ball) first back after rehab.

Going into Season 2, Robby needs this break. “I don’t think he can work another shift. I think he’s really come to the end of his capacity to show up there as a full human being,” Noah Wyle tells TV Insider in the video interview above. “I also think he’s fully aware that Langdon’s coming back and he doesn’t really want to see him and this is the easiest way of avoiding that.”

Langdon is back, and “it’s rough. I’m starting off in quite a hole. I’ve made quite a mess of things here,” Patrick Ball admits. “I’ve had to do a lot of soul searching. And now here I am back trying to clean up the mess I made.”

Langdon’s not the only one who had a rough end to the first season. So did charge nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa), who was attacked by a patient but kept working, though she wasn’t sure about coming back after. “We see a different Dana,” LaNasa says of her character in Season 2. “She’s not as well knit together as before. She’s a little broken, a little rougher around the edges, so she takes quite a journey in Season 2.”

Someone who is doing better this shift is Mohan (Supriya Ganesh), who seems to be more settled at work. Ganesh agrees. “I think she’s more comfortable in the ER. She feels like she belongs. She really feels like she’s proven herself in a way that was very visible and a lot of people saw her step up to the plate,” she says, referring to Mohan during the mass casualty shooting incident.

King’s also feeling confident, says Taylor Dearden, but cautions, “It’s a really bad day for Mel, though.”

It sounds like we can expect some humor when it comes to hearing about Santos (Isa Briones) and Whitaker (Gerran Howell) being roommates. “Least likely pairing,” Howell says.

“There are little moments where you see like, oh, this is not the smoothest of transitions, but also clearly there’s a lot of love and care there that is very much buried under Santos’ snark,” adds Briones.

Watch the full video interview above for more from Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Supriya Ganesh, Taylor Dearden, Sepideh Moafi, and Shawn Hatosy about Season 2.

The Pitt, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 8, 9/8c, HBO Max