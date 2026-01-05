What To Know Paradise returns for Season 2 on February 23.

Revisit key details from Season 1 to refresh your memory ahead of the show’s return.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Paradise Season 1.]

Paradise‘s second season is quickly approaching, but when it comes to the story of Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), the details may be a little fuzzy about where Season 1’s action left off.

Season 2 of Hulu‘s hit drama from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman will be back soon, though, making it a perfect time for a refresher regarding the story. As viewers will recall, the series revolved around a murder mystery when the president, Cal Bradford (James Marsden), is found murdered in his residence by Secret Service member Xavier, who becomes a suspect himself.

As the mystery unfolds, fans are clued into the fact that everyone is living in a bunker aptly referred to as Paradise, following a devastating and catastrophic weather event. This served as a point of tension between the president and Xavier, the latter of whom’s wife hadn’t made it out in time to join their family in the bunker.

It turned out that there was a deeper conspiracy at play as the technical architect and funder of the bunker, Samantha, a.k.a. Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), had sent operatives to the outside world to prove that life was unsustainable on the outside, but when one scientist negated that, they were killed. While Xavier believed that the cover-up and Cal’s death were one in the same, it was revealed in the finale episode that a former builder who knew about the bunket had snuck in and assumed another person’s identity.

Ultimately, that man was responsible for Cal’s death, but Sinatra dangled a recording of Xavier’s wife’s voice as a way out of his crosshairs. Realizing his wife survived the catastrophic disaster, he was last seen setting out in an airplane to find her, leaving his children under the care of his colleague Robinson (Krys Marshall).

Little does he know that fellow Secret Service member, Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom), was crooked, and worked with Sinatra to cover up that the outside world was livable. She’d even killed their colleague and her supposed boyfriend, Billy (Jon Beavers), to keep the secret, making her a loose cannon threat heading into Season 2.

How will everything shake out? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but stay tuned for any updates as we approach Paradise‘s Season 2 return.

Paradise, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, February 23, Hulu