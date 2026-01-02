[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Stranger Things Series Finale.]

Stranger Things left fans with plenty to consider as the finale episode reached its final moments, and while some closure was provided for our heroes, some major loose ends were also left hanging.

While the most obvious question looming over Season 5’s finale is Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) fate, the Duffer Brothers recently divulged some information in an interview with Variety, in which they explained her ending is purposely open to interpretation. “We like that it’s up to the audience,” Matt told the outlet. “Obviously, we tell you what the characters choose.”

In the show, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and friends decide to believe that Eleven made it out of the Upside Down alive, making a grand escape with the help of her sister Kali’s (Linnea Berthelsen) power of projection. But as we examine the show’s ending and fan input, we’re breaking down some of the other major questions that remain following Stranger Things‘ final episode in the gallery roundup below. Scroll down for a closer look, and share your remaining questions in the comments section.