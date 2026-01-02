What To Know Clay Aiken made a surprise appearance in a new trailer for Season 24 of American Idol.

Fans are wondering if he’ll be part of the new season when the show returns on January 26.

Aiken was the runner-up on Idol‘s second season in 2003.

We’re just weeks away from the Season 24 premiere of American Idol, and to kick off the new year, ABC released a new promo featuring host Ryan Seacrest and judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. However, it was an unexpected cameo from Clay Aiken that really got fans buzzing.

In the preview, Underwood, Bryan, and Richie take a stroll down the halls of “American Idol University,” looking back at the show’s past contestants and reflecting on how successful some of them have become.

“With so much talent on display, I am so excited for you all to explore these historic halls,” Seacrest says. Richie notes that the hall is a “dream come true in every direction,” and Bryan adds, “What an incredible amount of lives that changed.” Underwood takes a minute to poke fun at Seacrest’s changing hairstyles over the years, as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

When the group comes across Aiken’s post, Bryan calls the Season 2 runner-up “one of the original greats.” However, they’re all thrown for a loop when the wax figure of Aiken spins his head to look at them and wink.

“American Idol class of 2026 is in session!” Underwood concludes. The clip ends with Aiken asking, “Who will be the next American Idol?” and Seacrest telling him, “Um, that’s my line!”

The comments section of the post was filled with messages from fans wondering about Aiken’s cameo and whether it means he’ll be involved in the show in some aspect this coming season. “I mean, @clayaiken would be a great host, if Ryan is busy,” one person pointed out. Another person wrote, “Giving props our our man, Clay! Hope to see much much more of him.”

Someone else said, “I am excited for the return of @americanidol @abc. I hope we get to see more of @clayaiken on #AmericanIdol this season! 💙clay,” and another commenter asked, “WHAT IS HAPPENING?! 😱@clayaiken are you taking over for @ryanseacrest….or are you bringing back the long lost role of co-hosting like Brian Dunkleman?!?!”

ABC did not specify what Aiken’s involvement will be, but the official American Idol account commented on the post, “👀 on @clayaiken (we are all Claymates!).”

American Idol, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 26, 8/7c, ABC