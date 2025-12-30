What To Know The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Wednesday, December 31, with a trailer highlighting an emotional final battle.

Fans are reacting passionately to the trailer, expressing both excitement over dramatic moments and sadness about the series ending after nearly a decade.

Despite widespread appreciation, the final season has faced criticism for special effects and editing.

It all comes down to this: The Stranger Things series finale starts streaming — and hits select movie theaters — tomorrow, Wednesday, December 31, and Netflix has shared one last trailer for Season 5 of the sci-fi hit.

“I need you to fight one last time,” an emotional Hopper (David Harbour) tells Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as we see her and the rest of the Hawkins kids — including Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp) — facing Henry Creel/Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and other supernatural threats in Hawkins, Indiana.

“Life has been so unfair to you,” Hopper adds. “Your childhood was taken from you. You’ve been attacked, manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for the world beyond Hawkins. … Let’s end this, kid.”

In YouTube comments, fans are freaking out over specific shots in the trailer.

“THAT’S VECNA BEHIND HOPPER,” one fan said of the moment at the trailer’s 54-second timestamp, adding an expletive to their comment.

Another pointed out the moment 51 seconds into the trailer. “Dustin screaming while being held back is really scaring me,” they wrote. “It better not be a main character dying.”

But many of the top comments mourned the end of the series. “We grew up with these characters,” one fan wrote. “Letting go hurts more than Vecna.”

Another commenter added, “Thank you, Stranger Things, for a wonderful ten-year journey.”

And in one instance of intergenerational sympathy, a commenter wrote, “Now I know what millennials felt after Harry Potter ended. Can’t believe all of this will come to an end.”

Those appreciative comments aside, Stranger Things’ fifth and final season has had its share of detractors, especially with its second volume. Viewers have pointed out cheap-looking special effects and at least one production error. Plus, amid online speculation of massive edits in Season 5, an online petition demanding that Netflix release the “unseen footage” has so far accumulated more than 350k signatures.

In less than 36 hours, fans will know whether the series finale is good enough to send the criticism to the Upside Down.

Stranger Things, Series Finale, Wednesday, December 31, 8/7c, Netflix and Select Theaters