What To Know Jeopardy! featured a “6,7” category inspired by a Gen Alpha phrase.

The category, which appeared during Double Jeopardy, consisted of clues for two-word phrases (a six-letter word followed by a seven-letter word).

Fans reacted strongly on social media.

If you watched Jeopardy! on December 29 and do not have a Gen Alpha in your life, you might have been wondering what one category meant. Fans reacted to the “annoying” “6,7” category on the game show last night.

“6,7” is a phrase used by Gen Alpha. They typically move their hands up and down when they say it. The exact meaning isn’t clear, but according to Merriam-Webster, it is a “nonsensical expression used especially by teens and tweens that is connected to a rap song and also to a 6′ 7” tall basketball player,” specifically the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball. However, most children use the phrase out of context, confusing those older than them, who have no idea what it means.

The third and final week of the Second Chance Tournament kicked off on Monday night with Mustafa Hameed, Abigail Arnold, and Keegan Olson. None of these contestants is in Gen Alpha, but they might have children in that generation.

The category came in Double Jeopardy. “And finally, for the kids, 6,7,” host Ken Jennings said as the crowd laughed. “These are two-word phrases, a six-letter word followed by a seven-letter word.”

The contestants held off on the category, picking the first one on clue 14. Three of the clues were answered correctly; the other two were Triple Stumpers. Arnold, from Waltham, Massachusetts, went on to win the game with $25,600 and advanced to the finals on Thursday.

Although the category was different from the actual meaning, fans reacted to the category and called it annoying.

“Congrats, everyone! Jeopardy! has now acknowledged six seven, can’t wait to see what category they post to their socials,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Not a 6, 7 category 😭,” another said, as they replied with a GIF that said, “He can’t keep getting away with this.”

“I wanna know how early the writers were thinking about a 6, 7 category LOL,” a third wrote.

Others simply commented with the phrase and gifs of the action that goes along with it. Facebook users were more annoyed by it than Reddit users. In the group, Jeopardy Fan Group, one fan took a screenshot of the board and wrote, “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!”

“This 6,7 thing is so annoying,” a fan commented.

“It was cracking up! Too funny,” said another.

“As a school employee on winter break, I wanted to throw something at my TV,” a fan said.

“Me too!!! I screamed NOOO!!!! ,” another replied.

“6, 7.” Well, it was bound to show up as a #Jeopardy category eventually,” an X user tweeted.

What was your take on the category? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock