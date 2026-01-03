‘Days of Our Lives’ 2026 Preview: Big Casting Changes, Sarah-Brady-Xander Triangle & More

There was plenty of celebration for the cast and crew of Days of Our Lives in 2025. In addition to being inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame in September and marking its 60th anniversary in November, the long-running sudser secured a two-year pickup from Peacock, ensuring the show will remain on the air through Season 63.

The soap’s co-head writers, Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford, say the renewal offers both relief and opportunity. “As fans first, we are thrilled for the audience, cast, crew, and Ken [Corday, executive producer], who has made tremendous sacrifices to keep the show on the air,” they share. “We are grateful for Peacock’s support and faith in Days.”

That security has also had a tangible impact on storytelling. “Any time we begin winding down the writing of a season without a pickup announcement, certain contingency plans go into place that drastically affect the storytelling,” they explain. “Knowing that we have a two-year pickup gives us much greater ability to plan ahead and breathe.”

Still, Days’ unique production schedule — with episodes filmed 10 months in advance — presents its own challenges. “While we get feedback from the producers on what is currently taping, we don’t have the ability to change course in the middle of a story based on fan reaction,” they point out. “Romantic chemistry is the most difficult area for us to gauge because we don’t see the couples we’re writing for many months.”

Christopher Sean, Colton Little, Deidre Hall, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Eric Martsolf, Martha Madison, Charles Shaughnessy, Leo Howard, Chandler Massey, Greg Vaughan, Christie Clark, Alice Halsey - 'Days of Our Lives'

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

As for what lies ahead, Cwikly and Ford promise that the heart of the show remains firmly intact. “Salem is and always has been about family, friendship, mystery, and romance across multiple generations,” they note. “And there’s plenty of the above in 2026.”

Here’s what’s in store for..

Marlena Evans

“Marlena [Deidre Hall] is pulled into a quest in early 2026 that kicks into high gear in the fall with life-changing news.” As far as Marlena finding love again, the scribes note, “Anything is possible, but Marlena’s grief for John is consuming, and she is certainly not looking for love at this time.”

The DiMeras’ Kidnapping Aftermath

“Their time in the crypt leaves the majority of the DiMeras more united than ever … with the notable exception of Kristen [DiMera, Stacy Haiduk] and EJ [DiMera, Dan Feuerriegel], who take their family feud to the next level. Kristen’s legal situation must be remedied now that the truth about EJ’s shooter is known. Her anger at EJ over Rachel’s [Alice Halsey] stint in Bayview will continue to have major ramifications.”

Paul Telfer, Linsey Godfrey, Eric Martsolf- 'Days of our Lives'

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brady Black, Sarah Horton, and Xander Kiriakis

“As Sarah [Linsey Godfrey] and Brady [Eric Martsolf] begin to explore a relationship, Xander [Paul Telfer] tries to move on.”

Rachel Blake and Sophia Choi

Regarding Rachel and Sophia’s [Rachel Boyd] unholy alliance at Bayview Sanitarium, Cwikly and Ford tease, “Needless to say, nothing good will come of it.”

Robert Scott Wilson, Abigail Klein on 'Days of Our Lives'

XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis

“Stephanie [Abigail Klein] and Alex [Robert Scott Wilson] have a celebratory start to the year, but they face several existential challenges in 2026.”

EJ DiMera, Gwen Rizczech, and Cat Greene

“EJ and Gwen’s [Emily O’Brien] best-laid plans will be unexpectedly disrupted. And Cat’s [AnnaLynne McCord] ISA mission will force her to grow closer to EJ … perhaps reigniting their previous attraction.”

Chad DiMera, Jennifer Deveraux, and Jack Deveraux

“Chad’s [Billy Flynn] kidnapping will alter the dynamic of this story as Chad, Jennifer [Melissa Reeves] and Jack [Matthew Ashford] try to honor Abigail’s memory in a way that allows them to move forward.”

Javi Hernandezi, Leo Stark, and Dimitri von Leuschner

Dimitri’s (Peter Porte) return will directly impact Javi (Al Calderon) and Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) future plans. “Both Gwen and Dimitri are seeking revenge, and there will be fallout and collateral damage.”

Greg Rikaart, Al Calderon, Peter Porte - 'Days of our Lives'

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Holly Jonas and Tate Black

“Holly [Ashley Puzemis] will again find herself in Sophia’s crosshairs, and Tate [Leo Howard] will have to run interference.”

Johnny DiMera and Chanel Dupree DiMera

“Johnny [Carson Boatman] and Chanel [Raven Bowens] will have a year of major ups and downs, joys and sorrows.”

Steve Johnson and Kayla Johnson

“Steve [Stephen Nichols] and Kayla [Mary Beth Evans] are deeply impacted by Stephanie’s crisis.”  

James Reynolds, Jackee Harry - 'Days of our Lives'

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Abe Carver and Paulina Price

“Abe [James Reynolds] and Paulina [Jackée Harry] encounter an unexpected obstacle.”

Theo Carver

“Theo’s life is about to be turned upside down.”

Jada Hunter and Shawn Brady

“Jada [Elia Cantu] and Shawn [Brandon Beemer] find their way back to each other in the wake of tragedy.”

Elia Cantu, Brandon Beemer - 'Days of Our Lives'

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Philip Kiriakis and Gabi Hernandez

“Gabi’s [Cherie Jimenez] secret continues to loom over Philip [John-Paul Lavoisier] and Gabi’s burgeoning relationship.”

Titan vs. DiMera

“An overreach on Xander’s part will lead to major issues for Titan.”

Conner Floyd — 'The Young and the Restless'

© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Casting Changes!

“New Rachel starts airing in March, and we’ll see Conner Floyd‘s [ex-Chance Chancellor, The Young and the Restless] Chad in April. There is also a new actress taking over the role of Ari [Hernandez, from current portrayer Marissa Reyes] in April — stay tuned.”

