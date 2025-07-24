Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of our Lives has received a two-year pickup to remain on Peacock for its 62nd and 63rd seasons.

The soap, which will mark its 60th anniversary on November 8, aired on NBC for 57 years before transitioning to the streamer in September 2022. Since then, it has ranked among the top 15 entertainment series on the platform.

Executive producer Ken Corday, whose parents, Ted and Betty Corday, along with soap pioneer Irna Phillips, created the show, made the announcement today on set.

In a story with TV Insider in November 2024, Corday was hopeful about the future. “It’s great news that we’ve been renewed until September 2026,” he noted. “That’s a way down the road, but there’s much to accomplish between now and then. As I said to the cast and crew on the stage last Friday when we announced the news, ‘Let’s stop focusing on Season 60 or 61. Let’s start thinking about Season 65 because I believe it’s a reality.’”

At the time, he admitted he was unsure about what would happen when Days became the first soap to move exclusively to streaming. “Well, I was feeling 50/50 on it,” he conceded. “I couldn’t understand why NBC Universal was removing it from broadcast, but the numbers added up in subscriptions, and our subscriptions have increased. We continually test consistently in the Top 10 of Peacock’s shows, which shows that our viewers didn’t totally stray. When we migrated, almost half of them stuck with us, and it’s a delightful surprise that the show thrives on a new platform.”

Now, he tells TV Insider exclusively, “The future of Days of our Lives has never been brighter. This is a celebration for us without doubt, continuing with our NBCU family — 60 years this fall, and beyond. Our on- and off-screen family is excited to continue exploring and telling meaningful and fun stories for many, many more years to come.”

