The revolving door in the soap opera world has never stopped spinning, and the year 2025 was no exception!

While soaps are known for their somewhat stable casts and continuing characters, there comes a time when players are given a rest either for storyline purposes or stalled contract renegotiations. Soaps are often forced to end characters when their portrayers pass away in real life.

When characters exit the canvas, they can be sent to that great soap in the sky or they announce that they’ve chosen to go because they’ve received a “job offer of a lifetime” that they simply can’t turn down!

The latter option is both ironic and small comfort to fans who are going miss their favorite soap star, who may or may not have their next acting gig lined up.

With the exception, of course, of characters who leave shows because the actors playing those parts die, it’s not uncommon for characters who are written out to someday return. In fact, one person on our list this year of exits has already checked back into his soap!

Below is a look at the shocking exits we’ve seen this year on Beyond the Gates, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless.