General Hospital‘s co-head writers, Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten, have a clear vision of how Port Charles will look in 2026. “All story comes from character — where the characters are now, where we can take them next,” they tell TV Insider exclusively. “We ask ourselves, ‘How can we challenge them? Surprise them? What will touch their hearts, and ours? How can we discover new strengths — and weaknesses? What are the new and unexpected connections? Where are the time-tested relationships we can sustain and deepen?’ We want to tell story that keeps you anticipating — while revealing new facets of the characters we love.”

To that end, they have big moves planned for the year ahead. “A ‘Perfect Storm’ – with multiple stories and relationships poised to collide,” they tease. “Britt [Westbourne, Kelly Thiebaud] and Nathan’s [West, Ryan Paevey] returns — what do they mean? How are they connected? Can Britt risk telling Jason [Morgan, Steve Burton] the truth? Does Nathan still love Maxie [Jones, Kirsten Storms]? How far will Sidwell [Carlo Rota] go to complete Faison’s [Andres Hove] final project — and how far can he push Laura [Collins, Genie Francis] and Sonny [Corinthos, Maurice Benard]? What happens if Lucas [Jones, Van Hansis] realizes how deeply Marco’s [Rios, Adrian Anchondo] involved with his father? Will Carly’s [Spencer, Laura Wright] alliance with Valentin [Cassadine, James Patrick Stuart] take Brennan [Chris McKenna] down — or backfire on both of them?”

But that’s not all. “How does Portia’s [Robinson, Brook Kerr] pregnancy impact her, the potential fathers Curtis [Ashford, Donnell Turner] and Isaiah Gannon [Sawandi Wilson] — and her rival Jordan [Ashford, Tanisha Harper]?” they add. “How far will Alexis [Davis, Nancy Lee Grahn] go to defend Willow [Tait, Katelyn MacMullen] and secure access to Scout [Cain, Cosette Abinante]? Can Willow break Drew’s [Quartermaine, Cameron Mathison] hold on her? How much will Chase [Josh Swickard] risk for Willow and what does that mean for Chase and Brook Lynn [Amanda Setton]?”

Those questions will be answered in the year ahead, but in the meantime, check out what else will be happening in Port Charles after the ball drops.

Here’s what’s in store for..

Sonny Corinthos, Laura Collins, and Kevin Collins



“Old friends Sonny and Laura collaborate to outflank Sidwell, but any success will be hard-won. Laura must take drastic measures to keep Kevin [Jon Lindstrom] and Ace [Cassadine, Kieran/Karis Barry] out of Sidwell’s reach. Sonny seeks a weakness to exploit in Sidwell, and finds two — Lucy [Coe, Lynn Herring] and Ava [Jerome, Maura West].”

Drew Cain and Willow Tait

“Drew’s shooter is revealed as Willow’s trial climaxes. The verdict and its fallout will reverberate for years to come.”

Jack Brennan, Carly Spencer, and Valentin Cassadine

“Carly means to bury Brennan for luring Josslyn [Jacks, Eden McCoy] into a life of service to the WSB — even if that means getting in deeper with Valentin. Valentin’s bond with Charlotte [Cassadine, Bluesy Burke] may be the death of him.”

Britt Westbourne and Jason Morgan

“Britt and Jason can’t deny their attraction. But their romance faces an immediate obstacle in the form of Sidwell’s partner-in-crime. Britt makes moves to wall off Jason, but her resolve is tested when a blizzard strands them together.”

Jacinda Bracken and Michael Corinthos

“What began as a mutually advantageous financial arrangement is evolving into something sexy and sincere. But when Jacinda [Paige Herschell] must testify at Willow’s trial, the thing that brought her and Michael [Rory Gibson] together — a trumped-up alibi — may be their undoing.”

Anna Devane

“Anna’s [Finola Hughes] situation goes from bad to worse when she’s called on by a voice from her past. She makes a bid for escape, but her captors are prepared with a contingency should she prove too difficult to control.”

Tracy Quartermaine

“Tracy [Jane Elliot] takes matters into her own hands to reclaim the Quartermaine mementos purloined by Drew. An enlightening encounter with a squatter at Drew’s house may open her mind to new possibilities.”

Dante Falconeri, Harrison Chase, and Brook Lynn Quartermaine

“Dante [Falconeri, Dominic Zamprogna] has his hands full steering the PCPD in Anna’s absence. Home is little respite, as he struggles to communicate with both his sons. It won’t be smooth sailing for Chase and Brook Lynn, either. Chase’s actions on Willow’s behalf result in setbacks in the squad room and at home. He and Michael are at each other’s throats, and he’s not getting along much better with Dante. Brook Lynn defends her husband from Quartermaine sniping but behind closed doors admits to misgivings. They want to expand their family, but they can’t make a home for anyone if they can’t make a home together.”

Lulu Spencer and Nathan West

“Lulu [Alexa Havins] helps Nathan navigate parenthood, but her wisdom is undercut when Charlotte ditches her police minders. Nathan assists Lulu in her search, but they find themselves in a surprising clinch long before they find Charlotte.”

Kai Taylor and Trina Robinson

“Trina [Tabyana Ali] and Kai [Jens Austin Astrup] realize they are in possession of a piece of evidence that could blow Willow’s trial wide open. Their detective work results in identifying Drew’s shooter — but what they do with this information will stun viewers.”

Curtis Ashford, Jordan Ashford, Portia Robinson, and Isaiah Gannon

“The revelations courtesy of Willow’s trial widen the rift between Curtis and Portia — but push Curtis closer to Jordan, and Portia closer to Isaiah. Curtis presses Portia to obtain a paternity test, but she won’t be bullied. Portia has higher priorities — like hashing things out with Trina. Trina wants none of that, but she learned her stubbornness from the master — her mother.”

Gio Palmieri and Emma Drake

“Emma [Braedyn Bruner] races to the rescue with Mac [Scorpio, John J. York] and Felicia [Jones, Kristina Wagner] when Anna is sighted. What happens next will prove traumatic for the Scorpios. Gio [Giovanni Mazzi] is there to support Emma when the stress finally catches up to her. Will they finally take their relationship to the next level?”

Marco Rios and Lucas Jones

“Marco is tasked with supervising Britt. His expanding role and his unending loathing for Sonny may prove corrosive to his relationship with Lucas, who is creeped out by Pascal [Marc Forget] and itching to move out of Wyndemere. Marco’s impatience has him looking beyond Sidwell to settle the score with Sonny. Lucas finds himself at the center of a battle of wills between two of his most loved ones — Carly and Ava.”

Cody Bell and Molly Lansing

“Cody [Josh Kelly] and Molly [Kristen Vaganos] clear the air and really connect, but their happiness may prove short-lived when her creative endeavor takes on a life of its own.”

Justine Turner

“Turner [Nazneen Contractor] takes no prisoners in court, using Drew’s arrogance against Willow. Sonny disarms Turner when circumstances position her to investigate one of his loved ones. But Turner has a card left to play against Sonny, too — that is, unless his new lodger takes a real bite out of her first.”

Maxie Jones

“Maxie will return in 2026! Her slumber wasn’t nearly as long as Lulu’s, but she’ll find her world much changed when she finally wakes up.”

Jenz Sidwell

“Sidwell has no scruples about using his adversaries’ loved ones as leverage to get what he wants. He’ll find an ally in Ava and have a surprising response when she clues him in to an interloper on Spoon Island. He and Ava grow closer, much to Lucy’s chagrin.”

Kristina Corinthos

“Kristina [Kate Mansi] takes it upon herself to help her family, whether they like it or not. But her efforts do not go unappreciated, and result in her making a new friend.”

Alexis Davis

“Alexis is every bit Turner’s equal in court, but her defense strategy is fraught with risk and leaves devastation in its wake. No matter what the verdict, Alexis and Scout may wind up losers.”

Nina Reeves

“Nina [Cynthia Watros] takes a stand against Drew. She went to great lengths to give Willow an advantage in court, but when Brennan comes calling, she may discover that the cost is higher than she can pay.”

Ned Quartermaine and Olivia Falconeri

“Ned’s [Wally Kurth] effort to keep the peace is for nought when the Quartermaines finally learn that Drew left him to die outside Bobbie’s. Tracy is ready to take Drew down, but she’ll have to take a number. Olivia [Lisa LoCicero] is first in line, and she’s loaded for bear.”

Danny Morgan, Scout Cain, Charlotte Cassadine, and Rocco Falconeri

“Betrayed, Charlotte considers going full Cassadine. Danny [Asher Antonyzyn] is every bit his father’s son, proving it when he stands up for Charlotte in her time of need. Rocco [Finn Carr] faces a stormy 2026, triggering a string of events that will result in the departure of one citizen of Port Charles, and dire consequences for others.”

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, Check Local Listings