‘General Hospital’: Cameron Mathison Shares Update After Drew’s Shocking Shooting

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Cameron Mathison is embracing playing the villainous scoundrel Drew Cain on General Hospital and is “super-excited” about being in the middle of a Port Charles whodunnit storyline.

Mathison took over the role of Congressman Andrew “Drew” Cain in 2021, a character who has taken a turn to the darkside over the past year, having affairs, blackmailing people, and even using his political power to destroy the Quartermaine family crypt. All that to say, Drew has amassed a long list of enemies who want to see him dead.

The character’s troublemaking finally caught up with him on Tuesday’s (September 2) episode, when he was shot in the back, twice, by a mystery assailant. The question now is, who shot Drew? For Mathison, he can’t wait to find out.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest after the dramatic episode, Mathison explained why the show’s writers worked so hard on making Drew so despicable over the past few months, noting that it was all leading to this moment of comeuppance.

“Obviously, everybody hates me like crazy, but at the same time, they had to do that for the last four or five months,” he said. “They can’t just have people not like me. They have to have people want to kill me! And in order to have multiple people want to kill you, you’ve got to be pretty despicable — and they’ve done a really good job with that with Drew.”

The All My Children alum revealed that playing such a villain has been “weirdly therapeutic,” noting how it’s helped him escape some of the drama in his real life, which includes the end of his decades-long marriage and losing his home in the recent California wildfires.

“I try to be a really nice human and a good, solid person in my life and I’ve gone through a lot of big life challenges in a very short stretch of time,” he shared. “I go to work and get to be such a jerk — it’s almost like my little fantasy escape. I don’t know if it’s good for my psyche or not, but I’ve really leaned into it.”

He continued, “Every time I read a script, I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, Drew, are you kidding me?!’ And then I’m like, ‘Yup! Let’s go. Let’s just dive in!’ I like to just really let it fester and have it come out and it’s been interesting and it’s been challenging.”

“It’s been very exploratory for me … and also weirdly easy,” Mathison added. “The more I gave into it and really trusted the process and the writers — I don’t change anything, and I don’t ask to change anything, I just kind of go in and do it — it’s just become easier and easier. That’s maybe a little bit scary, but also really fun.”

The 56-year-old actor also spoke of his excitement about the Who Shot Drew storyline, comparing it to the iconic soap opera Dallas.

“I’m super-excited about it,” he said. “I watched Dallas back in the day, and in many ways, it’s very in line with the ‘Who Shot JR?’ story. I don’t care if you are the punching bag for all of Port Charles, you’re still the center of the story and that feels really cool. Bring it on! Let me be the punching bag! I got this — and I’m gonna punch right back.”

As for the shooting scene itself, Mathison noted how he was “really excited” to take it on. “It’s not every day that you get to take a gunshot on camera, and I really wanted to get that right and fall hard,” he explained. “And then, from the audience perspective, I knew, ‘The viewers are gonna love this!’ They all want to shoot Drew. Everybody wants Drew shot and dead. So I wanted to make sure that I gave them my all.”

Who do you think shot Drew? Do you think he’ll survive the attack? Let us know your thoughts below.