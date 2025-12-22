Over the last 12 months, the five daytime dramas — Beyond the Gates, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless — gave viewers a plethora of powerful performances.

Soap opera writers come up with all kinds of scenarios for our favorites to play. A character can watch an ex-spouse remarry, find out that their mate has an illegitimate child, discover that his or her family wants them to retire, or be forced to deal with their own mortality.

The actors on daytime take these heightened scenarios and play them with gusto and vulnerability as they strive to connect with audiences that remain devoted to them.

Before we get to our 15 Best Soap Performances of 2025, we’ve got some honorable mentions that deserve to be given a shoutout. They are: Y&R‘s Zuleyka Silver (Audra), Tricia Cast (Nina), and Christian LeBlanc (Michael); B&B‘s Annika Noelle (Hope), Cassandra Creech (Grace) and Rebecca Budig (Taylor); DAYS‘s Eric Martsolf (Brady), Martha Madison (Belle), and Lauren Koslow (Kate); GH‘s Maura West (Ava), Laura Wright (Carly), and Carlo Rota (Jenz), and BTG‘s Karla Mosley (Dani), Clifton Davis (Vernon), Timon Kyle Durrett (Bill), and Lauren Buglioli (Vanessa).

Read on to see TV Insider’s take on the Top 15 Performances of 2025!