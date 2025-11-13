Hulu and Disney+’s All’s Fair is the legal drama people can’t stop talking about. And that’s not necessarily a good thing.

All’s Fair is a highly stylized legal drama set in Los Angeles, centered on an all-female high-stakes divorce law firm. Executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, the show follows lead character Allura Grant and her colleagues as they navigate glamorous clients, complex personal lives, and power struggles in and out of the courtroom.

With Murphy’s name attached, along with astounding talent up front that includes Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Kim Kardashian, who also executivet produces, the Disney show seemed like it was on the way to be a smash hit, at least until critics got their opinionated little hands on it and proceeded to tear it to shreds like they were prepping for a ticker tape parade. As it currently stands, the show has a staggering 4% Fresh on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (though audiences were a bit nicer with a 64% Fresh rating).

However, although critical reception has been overwhelmingly negative, the show has generated significant attention and viewership, so a Season 2 might be right around the corner.

With that in mind, here is a look at what to expect from a second season, including who will star, when it will premiere, and more.

When and where will All’s Fair Season 2 premiere?

As Season 1 just debuted, expect a long wait before setting eyes on Season 2. The show hasn’t received an official greenlight, but according to reports, creator Ryan Murphy has already begun writing its second outing

According to the US Sun, one insider close to the production remarked, “The numbers are still coming in because it needs to be a full calendar week, but the ratings have been incredible. There was an enormous shift within the first 24 hours, and the momentum hasn’t stopped there. It’s become the biggest Hulu premiere drop in years and one of the biggest of all time.”

The first season of All’s Fair debuted on November 4, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+. The first three episodes were released simultaneously, with new episodes scheduled to be released weekly on Tuesdays.

What is All’s Fair about?

All’s Fair is a legal drama series created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, and follows an all-female divorce law firm that formed when three female attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.

Who stars in All’s Fair Season 2?

The current cast stars Kim Kardashian (Allura Grant), Naomi Watts (Liberty Ronson), and Niecy Nash (Emerald Greene) as the founders of the firm, while Glenn Close stars as Dina Standish, Sarah Paulson is rival attorney Carrington Lane, and Matthew Noszka strars as Chase Munroe, Allura’s husband.

It is unknown at this time if the cast is set to return.

Guest stars have included Jessica Simpson as Lee-Ann Hunt, a woman who suffers botched plastic surgery; Brooke Shields as Juliana Morse; Grace Gummer as Grace Henry, the trophy wife of a tech billionaire; and James Remar as Theodore Baskin, the husband of a wealthy cosmetics-industry magnate, among others.

All’s Fair, Tuesdays, Hulu and Disney+