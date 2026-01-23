How Sir David Attenborough Is Vital to Bringing Animal Series ‘Kingdom’ to Life

What To Know Sir David Attenborough narrates BBC America’s six-part series Kingdom, which follows the survival struggles of four African animal families—leopards, hyenas, wild dogs, and lions.

Filmed over five years, the series showcases dramatic interactions between predator and prey.

British biologist and filmmaker Sir David Attenborough is a force of and for nature.

At age 99, he continues to share the wonders of life on Earth, hoping that fascination on the screen will lead to conservation in the wild.

Attenborough presents BBC America’s ambitious six-part series Kingdom, chronicling the dramatic real-life sagas of four African animal families — leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions — as they struggle for survival in a remote river valley in Zambia. It premieres on Saturday, January 24.

Filmed over five years, the series depicts the eternal conflict between predator and prey, the competition for territory and resources, and the unexpected ways in which the different species are linked to each other and their environment.

“With Sir David’s commentary, the Kingdom series really sprung to life — a wry inflection here, warmth in his voice there, and masterful dramatic timing around the action,” says producer Felicity Lanchester. “He gave the performance his all, telling the story in the clearest, most compelling and emotional way. We are so grateful for his involvement.”

Kingdom is a masterful visual feast of stunning moments, drawn together with sweeping orchestrations and Attenborough’s signature tone.

In Episode 1, leopard mother Olimba is bringing up her two cubs in an ideal leopard territory called Nsefu. Soon, however, her world is turned upside down by the arrival of wild dog Storm and her chaotic pack. Storm’s pack seems unchallengeable — even dominating hyena Tandala and the rest of her clan. But just when the dogs are beginning to settle into the kingdom and welcome a litter of puppies, an even more powerful force appears on the horizon: lions. These new arrivals are a threat to everyone here — something that is brought into sharp focus when Olimba’s young son goes missing.

In the final episode, the camera turns from animals to humans: the anti-poaching squad who risked their lives to protect endangered species, the filmmakers who used boats and vehicles to capture incredible moments up close, and the conservationists and scientists who helped inform the documentary’s narrative.

Kingdom, Series Premiere, Saturday, January 24, 8/7c, BBC America