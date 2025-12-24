Jenny Marrs Opens Up About Emotional ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ & Why She Was ‘Frustrated’ it Aired at Christmas

What To Know Jenny Marrs reflected on the emotional impact of losing her neighbors Bob and Jill, which was featured in a recent Fixer to Fabulous episode.

It has been a challenging year for the Marrs family, marked by several personal losses, including the passing of their beloved neighbors, Bob and Jill. Those emotions resurfaced for Jenny Marrs on Tuesday (December 23) following the latest episode of Fixer to Fabulous.

The episode highlighted the Marrs family, including Jenny’s husband, Dave Marrs, and their kids (Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke), as they dealt with the emotional fallout of losing their longtime neighbor, “Mr. Bob,” whom they all treated as an honorary “uncle.”

On Wednesday (December 24), Jenny took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the episode, which saw Dave and her building a cabin in tribute to Bob. She opened up about Bob’s passing, as well as why she was initially “frustrated” that HGTV chose to air this particular episode on Christmas week.

“I have so much to say about last night’s episode and, over time, I’ll share more,” Jenny wrote. “For now, I want to share that Bob passed right before Easter. And, that Sunday, I was slated to speak at church. I didn’t know if I could do it. Yet, I also knew it was a chance to talk about my friend and all that he had taught me.”

As Jenny explained, she ended up speaking at church, reflecting on “our Good Shepherd and how I learned firsthand what it takes to be a shepherd from Mr. Bob.” She also touched on how the “offering up a Passover lamb had to be impossibly difficult,” before reading a Bible quote that said, “Yet I still dare to hope…”

“We can be sad but we still have Hope. That’s the Easter story. That’s why we celebrate,” she added.

Those words came back to Jenny as she watched last night’s emotional episode, “holding the hands of my tearful kiddos and offering hugs and tissues.” After writing how “all of the sadness came back,” the designer stated she was “so frustrated that this episode aired THIS week. Just before Christmas. We are sad enough, after all.”

However, she let those frustrations go after re-reading her Easter Sermon in her journal, stating, “We can be sad but we still have Hope. That’s the CHRISTMAS story. That’s why we celebrate.”

As Jenny went on to point out, just four months after Bob died, his wife Jill also passed. Now, the cabin “is in honor and in memory” of both of them.

“[Jill] never got to see the finished cabin,” Jenny concluded. “And, so, while we could always lament and become hard-hearted, we won’t. We will dare to hope in this place. Hold on to hope, friends. Embrace your loved ones, be present, seek adventure, laugh…even when you’re sad.”

Jenny has previously opened up about her difficult year of loss. In addition to Bob and Jill, the Marrs’ also said goodbye to Dave’s mother, Donna Marrs, in September, and Jenny’s grandmother in November, as well as one of their farm animals and beloved family dog Dolly.