‘Today’: Savannah Guthrie Admits She Once ‘Air-Spanked’ a Male Colleague

Paige Strout
Comments
Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie on the December 23, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Friends.'
NBC

What To Know

  • On Today With Jenna & Friends, Savannah Guthrie revealed that she once “air-spanked” a male colleague at a holiday party.
  • Guthrie shared the story during the episode’s “Girl Code” segment, in which she and Jenna Bush Hager responded to fan questions.
  • Guthrie will be off the show for several weeks in early 2026 to undergo surgery for vocal nodules and a polyp.

Savannah Guthrie made Jenna Bush Hager‘s jaw drop with a surprising workplace holiday party story.

Guthrie appeared as Bush Hager’s cohost on the Tuesday, December 23, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, which was prerecorded. The duo answered several fan questions during the episode’s “Girl Code” segment, including one about how to handle a coworker’s questionable behavior.

The fan question read, “My office holiday party is in a few days … My work bestie Jackie is usually ‘overserved’ and becomes inappropriately flirty at these events. Last year she was hanging all over our boss and she doesn’t remember it at all. Should I say something ahead of time or roll the dice?”

Bush Hager jokingly reacted to the question by asking the show’s staff, ​​“Guys, did one of y’all put this in? Who was flirting with [showrunner and executive producer] Talia [Parkinson-Jones] last year? I’m trying to rack my brain.”

Guthrie chimed in, stating, “I have to say, as someone who has spanked a network correspondent at a holiday party…” Bush Hager cut her off before she could finish her statement, asking Guthrie, “Who did you spank?”

“I don’t want to say,” Guthrie replied. “It was an air-spanking, so I don’t think I actually [touched them].” Guthrie went on to clarify that the colleague was a guy.

The Today cast consists of the show’s full-time hosts — including Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Willie Geist, and Peter Alexander — and contributors such as Joe Fryer, Tom Costello, Gabe Gutierrez, Keir Simmons, Sam Brock, Gadi Schwartz, Ryan Nobles, Steve Kornacki, and Brian Cheung, among others.

'Today,' 'GMA,' & 'CBS Mornings' Ratings December 2025: Who’s on Top?
Related

'Today,' 'GMA,' & 'CBS Mornings' Ratings December 2025: Who’s on Top?

Bush Hager pointed out that Guthrie once spanked her, but in a joking, friendly way. “Yes, and I made contact with you. But we’re at that point in our friendship,” Guthrie noted before offering her response to the fan’s question.

“Avoid the issue. I don’t think you should say something,” Guthrie stated. “It won’t be well-received. She doesn’t remember it. I don’t think any good can come of it.”

Bush Hager questioned, “But what if you’re worried about her spanking somebody and getting called into HR?” Guthrie replied, “Well, maybe there’s a way to do it … She’s a grown woman, you know? If I came up to you and was like, ‘Hey Jenna, don’t spank anyone,’ or, ‘You were kind of crazy last year,’ I just don’t know if that would be well-received.”

Guthrie also noted that there’s a difference between the relationships of “work besties” and real-life best friends. “I wouldn’t touch it, myself,” she concluded.

Guthrie filmed Tuesday’s episode of Jenna & Friends ahead of her final Today episode of the year on Friday, December 19. Guthrie explained on the show that she will be undergoing surgery for vocal nodules and a polyp “early in the new year” and will be off for several weeks at the start of 2026. Her return date has not been announced.

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m./9c, NBC

Today key art
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin

Al Roker

Al Roker

Carson Daly

Carson Daly

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

News Show

1952–

Talk

News

Public affairs

Latest Headlines

More Today ›

Today

Jenna Bush Hager

Savannah Guthrie




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND, Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton
1
6 ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Controversies, From the Premise to the Finale
BIG BROTHER August 27, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*
2
‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Suffers Cardiac Arrest, in Critical Condition
3
15 Best Soap Performances of 2025
Franka Potente, Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten in 'Dark Winds'
4
‘Dark Winds’ Boss Previews Joe Leaphorn’s Obssessive Antagonist
The Free Press' Honestly with Bari Weiss (pictured) hosts Senator Ted Cruz presented by Uber and X
5
’60 Minutes’ Report Pulled by Bari Weiss Leaks Online