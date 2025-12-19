Hoda Kotb Reuniting With 2 Familiar ‘Today’ Faces for New Gig

Hoda Kotb will kick off the new year by hosting a festive TV event with her former Today colleagues.

Kotb and Al Roker will return to cohost the 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, January 1, on NBC. Craig Melvin will also make his Rose Parade hosting debut with the duo from the event’s “TV Corner” (Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena, California).

The 2026 Rose Parade will mark Kotb’s 11th year hosting the event, as well as Roker’s 27th year leading the broadcast. NBC has broadcast the annual New Year’s Day parade for 99 years, first on radio in 1927 and then on TV in 1954.

The parade will be simulcast on Peacock and air on Telemundo from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT. The Telemundo broadcast will be led by Hoy Día hosts Penelope Menchaca and Carlos Calderon.

Viewers can expect to see 39 stunning rose-covered floats created by nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members. The volunteers, also known as White Suitors, dedicate over 80,000 hours to help produce the parade, which will feature 17 equestrian teams and 19 marching bands from around the world.

“This year’s masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75 feet long and 35 feet high, featuring effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers, and bubbles,” NBC shared in a press release. “The parade will begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover, followed by hundreds of energetic performers, including the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court.”

NBA legend and philanthropist Magic Johnson will lead the parade as this year’s Grand Marshal. The winners of The Voice‘s first-ever Mic Drop competition, DEK of Hearts, are set to perform during the parade’s grand finale.

Last month, Kotb reunited with Roker and Savannah Guthrie to cohost the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event marked her first TV hosting gig since leaving NBC’s Today earlier this year. Melvin has since taken over Kotb’s role as Guthrie’s coanchor on Today, while Sheinelle Jones was recently named as Kotb’s official replacement on the fourth hour of Today, alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

Melvin took to Instagram on Thursday to share his excitement over making his Rose Parade debut. “Exciting news! I am looking forward to joining @hodakotb and @alroker at the Rose Parade this year. Watch on January 1 on @nbc and @peacock,” he wrote.

Fans were just as excited for Melvin in the post’s comments. “Yes!!!!!! A[n] honor you deserve as the Today co-host!! Cannot wait. Love to you and your family for Christmas!!!” one person wrote, while another added, “Congratulations Craig! So excited for you. I hope you are bringing your beautiful family with you! ♥️.”

Several Today contributors reacted with clapping hands emojis in the comments, including Jill Martin, Ally Love, Justin Sylvester, and Adrianna Brach.

137th Rose Parade presented by Honda, Thursday, January 1, 8 a.m./7c, NBC and Peacock