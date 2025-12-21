Bowen Yang’s Final ‘SNL’ Sketch Bids Emotional Goodbye After 7 Seasons

What To Know Bowen Yang bid an emotional farewell in his final Saturday Night Live skit after seven seasons, playing an airport lounge worker in a sketch with Ariana Grande and Cher.

The skit featured heartfelt and humorous moments, including Grande’s character expressing pride in Yang’s work.

Yang expressed gratitude for his time on SNL, declaring the show would always be home.

Bowen Yang‘s final Saturday Night Live sketch bid an emotional goodbye to the comedian after seven seasons on the NBC comedy series.

On Saturday, December 20, Yang, host Ariana Grande, and musical guest Cher were featured in a skit titled “Delta Lounge.”

In his final sketch of the episode, Yang’s character — whose job it was to serve eggnog at a Delta Lounge in an airport — lamented, “This is my last shift. It’s sad, I’m going to miss everything about this place, the way it smells, the celebrities who would come through. Just last week, Josh O’Connor was here.”

Grande, as Bowen’s character’s wife, Ronda, then called, saying she wished he were home but that she was “so proud” of him. “All the eggnog you’ve made over the years,” she marveled. “Some of it was great. Some of it was rotten.”

“And a lot of it got cut,” Bowen quipped, a clear parallel to his time at SNL.

After breaking into song, Grande showed up in person at the Delta Lounge, declaring, “I wouldn’t miss your last shift for the world. I can’t believe you’re retiring.”

Bowen said he “just wanted to go out on top,” to which Grande joked, “Oh, everyone knows you’re a bottom.”

“I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here, and I just wanted to enjoy for a little bit longer,” Bowen said. “Especially, the people. I’ve loved every single person who works here because they’ve done so much for me, especially my boss.”

As it turned out, his boss was Cher (and not SNL creator Lorne Michaels).

“It’s been an honor working for you. Any success I have after this will be thanks to this place,” Bowen told her, also asking for feedback.

“Well, everyone thought you were a little bit too gay,” Cher admitted. “But you know what? You’re perfect for me.”

Bowen then declared, “This place will always be home,” as the trio finished singing “Please Come Home for Christmas.”

Earlier on Saturday, the actor confirmed his SNL exit with an emotional message to fans via social media.

