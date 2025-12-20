Bowen Yang Confirms ‘SNL’ Exit With Emotional Message to Fans

What To Know Bowen Yang confirmed his departure from Saturday Night Live after his final episode, sharing an emotional message on Instagram.

In his Instagram post, Yang thanked SNL creator Lorne Michaels and upcoming host Ariana Grande for their support, among others.

Fans responded with an outpouring of support and well-wishes, expressing both sadness at his exit and excitement for his future endeavors.

Bowen Yang confirmed his Saturday Night Live exit one day after the news broke with an emotional message to fans ahead of his final episode.

On Saturday, December 20, the fan-favorite SNL cast member officially announced his Season 51 mid-season departure from the NBC sketch comedy series.

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people,” Yang, 35, captioned his Instagram update. “I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 Rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile.”

The comedian added that he was “grateful for every minute of my time” working on SNL.

“I learned about myself (bad with wigs). I learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot),” he detailed. “I learned that human error can be nothing but correct. I learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the besssst.”

After rattling off a long list of friends, coworkers, hosts, and more, Yang thanked Ariana Grande — who will host the Saturday, December 20 episode — “for sending me off in the dreamiest way I could imagine.”

He concluded by thanking SNL creator Lorne Michaels, writing, “Thank you to Lorne for the job. For the standard. And for bringing everyone at work together. They all care deeply about people in the room, any room, enjoying themselves. I can’t believe I was ever included in that. The show doesn’t go on because it’s ready, but shiiiiit, I hope I am. ❤️🌃⌛️🎥.”

In the comments, followers flooded Yang with well-wishes on the next phase of his career. One Instagram user wrote, “Devastated that you’re leaving but very excited to see your next chapter ❤️.”

Another shared, “The way this year just had to get worse 😭 Happy for your new path because I’ll always be a fan, but will really miss seeing you every week.”

Someone else echoed, “Love you, Bowen .❤️ Thank you for all of the laughs!”

A different follower declared, “It won’t be the same without you! Happy trails. 🙌🏼.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Congrats on an iconic run! 👏.”

