Jamie Campbell Bower Makes Broadway Debut in Surprise ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Appearance

What To Know Jamie Campbell Bower made a surprise Broadway debut by reprising his role as Henry Creel/Vecna in the final scene of Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

The unexpected appearance thrilled fans, earning Bower an extended standing ovation and widespread praise on social media for his performance and humility.

While a documentary about the play is available on Netflix, there are currently no announced plans to release the full stage production on the streaming platform.

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower made his Broadway debut with a surprise appearance in Stranger Things: The First Shadow — ahead of the final episodes of Season 5 of the Netflix series.

On Friday, December 19, Bower reprised his role as Henry Creel/Vecna at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. The moment came at the very end of the play, when Henry meets a young Eleven in the Rainbow Room at Hawkins Lab, connecting the stage show to the events in Stranger Things.

However, instead of Louis McCartney playing Henry in the final scene of The First Shadow, Bower thrilled the audience by stepping in to play the role. The crowd erupted into an extended standing ovation when Bower turned around to reveal himself on stage.

“We were there, and the energy was ELECTRIC,” one Reddit user declared of the shocking cameo.

In the comments of a TikTok video showing the First Shadow actor taking their bows, Stranger Things fans rejoiced over Campbell’s unexpected Broadway debut.

One fan pointed out, “Does he understand how huge he is? You can feel his gratitude and humility.”

Another shared, “He loves being Henry/Vecna. So nice to see a villain be played by such an incredible & wonderful person 🥹.”

Someone else agreed, writing, “He is so talented. You can see how much he loves this. ❤️.”



Other TikTok users speculated over the significance of Bower appearing in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

One commented, “I’m wondering if he did this, not just for you know, the love of the character, but if they’re filming, if Netflix is filming and they’re gonna use this for First Shadow being on Netflix.”

A second replied, “Omggg, I really hope so

Yet another TikTok user begged, “Can they release the play on Netflix pleaseeeee.”

Currently, the documentary, Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is available to stream on Netflix. Plans for the play coming to the streaming platform have not been announced.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix