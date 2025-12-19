Amazon Pulls AI-Powered ‘Fallout’ Recap After Angering Fanbase

Fallout might be a massive hit for Prime Video, but its recap ended up a dud after fans noticed that the AI-created Fallout Season 1 recap went rogue with significant errors in the captions just ahead of the launch of Season 2.

It appeared as though generative AI was used to create the short recap video meant to help viewers recall the events of Season 1 before settling back into the Wasteland. Not only did it rely on an AI voiceover, but the recap also got important details wrong, something the fanbase was quick to point out. As a result, Amazon pulled the recap from streaming, and it is no longer available.

For example, one Redditor found an error stating that the flashbacks were set in the 1950s: “I was watching the recap video for Season 1 of the show, and first of all, it [has] an AI voiceover, but second of all, it’s incorrect. They mention the flashbacks, specifically of the Ghoul [in] 1950s America. The first time, it can be brushed off because it says 1950s-esque, but the second time, it straight up said in the 1950s. The AI is just incorrect, and they didn’t seem to catch it.”

In a recent article about AI-generated recaps, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Amazon had tested the AI-powered tool on select Prime original series using narration, text, and music to recall earlier seasons: “Amazon is betting AI can identify key plot points for a series to be synchronized with a voiceover narration and dialogue snippets.”

“Video Recaps marks a groundbreaking application of generative AI for streaming,” VP of technology at Prime Video, Gérard Medioni, said in a statement. “This first-of-its-kind feature demonstrates Prime Video’s ongoing commitment to innovation and making the viewing experience more accessible and enjoyable for customers.”

This isn’t the first time Amazon received fan backlash due to its use of AI. Amazon briefly added an AI-generated English dub for Banana Fish on Prime Video in November 2025, leading the streaming service to quickly remove the AI audio after widespread criticism across social media.

You’re telling me that THE Banana Fish has finally gotten an ‘English dub’,,,,, and it’s AI-generated because Amazon the TRILLION DOLLAR CORPORATION couldn’t be bothered to hire real VAs,,,,,,, pic.twitter.com/zq5EfMJgKr — Joy ˚* ❀ (@joyless_ly) November 29, 2025

As one Redditor pointed out: “All it would have taken is one person to watch it from start to finish to realize it wasn’t correct. Just one person who knows the story of the first season. They didn’t even need to know the lore of the games. Just the first season. But they can’t even do that.”

Fallout, Season 2, Wednesdays, Prime Video