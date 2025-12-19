‘Taxi’ Reunion on ‘Happy’s Place,’ Streaming ‘One Battle After Another,’ Gladiator Drama ‘Spartacus’-Style, Kumail Nanjiani Returns to Stand-Up

Casey Durkin / NBC

Happy’s Place

8/7c

The audience goes wild when TV royalty enters the bar in the form of Taxi legends Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane, who each won two Emmys during the run of the classic sitcom. Their nostalgic reunion is the punchline to a subplot involving a phone someone left behind in the men’s room, with Gabby (Melissa Peterman) and Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) fixated on texts they shouldn’t be reading. The “A” story creates conflict between Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) when the latter begins dating her professor, and Bobbie’s reaction makes her think twice about her own relationship with chef/employee Emmett (Rex Linn).

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

One Battle After Another

Streaming Premiere

Leading the Golden Globe field with nine nominations and considered a front-runner for this year’s Best Picture Oscar, Paul Thomas Anderson‘s acclaimed dramedy makes its streaming debut. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a lapsed radical revolutionary spurred back into action when his daughter (Chase Infiniti) goes missing. Sean Penn has also generated Oscar buzz as his nemesis, Col. Steven J. Lockjaw. The movie premieres on HBO Saturday at 8/7c.

Spartacus: House of Ashur

9/8c

What will it take for Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) to get his gladiators on the ticket for the upcoming Ludi Apollinares games? When he gets notice that his patron Marcus Crassus is coming to Capua, the socially challenged underdog scrambles to curry favor. Luckily for him, if not for other citizens in the marketplace, an attack by savage Cilician pirates provides an opportunity for Ashur and his No. 1 trainer, Korris (Graham McTavish), to show they’re worthy of respect.

Disney/Elizabeth Sisson

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Special

“Night thoughts are like day thoughts — except they hate you,” quips Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), showing off his “decorative” muscles as he flexes his stand-up muscle memory in his return to the comedy stage for the first time in nearly a decade. In front of an audience in Chicago, where he got his start in stand-up, the comedian reflects on fame, anxiety, and what it takes to care for a 16-year-old cat.

Apple TV

Pluribus

In the penultimate episode of Vince Gilligan‘s uniquely compelling sci-fi drama, Carol (Rhea Seehorn) rekindles her relationship with Zosia (Karolina Wydra), though can’t help badgering the hive-mind avatar by demanding, “Would it kill you to say ‘I’?” While Carol struggles to maintain her sanity and regain her sense of purpose in this mad new world, Paraguayan refugee Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga) gets ever closer to connecting with his fellow rebel.

