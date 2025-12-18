What To Know A new lawsuit filed against Priscilla Presley’s son claims that her granddaughter, Riley Keough, donated eggs to John Travolta and Kelly Preston so they could have their youngest child.

The plaintiffs claim that Keough’s former stepfather, Michael Lockwood, was the one who told them about the alleged exchange.

Presley hit back at the claims, calling the allegations “outrageous” and noting that they have “nothing to do with” the case.

Priscilla Presley has broken her silence on bombshell claims that her granddaughter, Riley Keough, is the biological mother of John Travolta‘s 15-year-old son, Benjamin.

A lawsuit filed against Presley’s son, Navarone Garcia, by her former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, for breach of contract alleges that Keough donated her eggs to Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, so they could conceive their youngest child, per court documents obtained by People.

“After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley’s counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family,” Presley’s lawyer said in a statement to TMZ.

The statement continued, “In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin, and assistant. These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko, and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court.”

Kruse and Fialko say in their lawsuit that they were used as “both negotiators and mediators” after “the entire Presley family clamored for control of [Lisa Marie Presley‘s] estate and for pay-outs” after her death in January 2023.

They continue, “Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood, approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant.” (It was not specified whether this pregnancy produced a child).

According to Kruse and Fialko, Lockwood claimed that Travolta came to the family again in 2010 because he “needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men, which threatened his career as a leading man.”

Travolta allegedly told Lockwood that he “no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want ‘eggs with heroin’ on them,” which is when they “orchestrated a deal, where [Lisa Marie’s daughter] Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta.” The lawsuit claims that Keough was given an “old jaguar and paid between $10,000 and $20,000 for the deal.”

A lawyer for Kruse and Fialko defended their filing, telling TMZ, “Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko are heartbroken that they have been forced to file their most recent amended complaint. They have been accused of horrific acts that are not supported by any evidence whatsoever. This amended complaint is about revealing the truth, correcting the record, and providing evidence of the work that was done in good faith to bring peace, resolution, and stability to the Presley family, despite being exposed to constant volatility.”