What To Know Ghosts is welcoming Young Sheldon‘s Iain Armitage as a guest star.

Danielle Pinnock recently shared a behind-the-scenes moment with Armitage, whom she previously starred alongside in Young Sheldon.

Get a closer look at the making of Armitage’s episode, which will see him play an exaggerated version of himself.

Ghosts may be gearing up for its winter hiatus, but filming for Season 5 continues, and the latest behind-the-scenes tease reveals a first look at Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage on set.

Armitage, who is set to play an exaggerated version of himself in a forthcoming episode, got silly between filming scenes with fellow Young Sheldon vet and current Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock, the latter of whom posted a fun video. “@iain and I are reunited and it feels so good. From #YoungSheldon to @ghostscbs my how time flies! Welcome to Woodstone Mansion Iain. 🥹🙏🏾,” Pinnock captioned the moment, to which Armitage commented, “I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As fans who tuned into Young Sheldon may recall, Pinnock played Sheldon Cooper’s math teacher, Evelyn Ingram, on the former CBS comedy. The video itself alludes to this with an audio voiceover hinting at their stories background together. And that’s only one of the fun teases fans have gotten as more Ghosts cast members share sneak peeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage)

Pinnock, who plays jazz singer spirit Alberta, wasn’t the only haunt to capture a memory with Armtiage as Sheila Carrasco, who plays hippie ghost Flower, shared a selfie on her Instagram story. “How cool to work with the insanely talented @iain!” Carrasco captioned the image of herself and Armitage.

Exact details surrounding Armitage’s appearance remain minimal, but we do know he’ll be playing poker at Woodstone. How the ghosts get involved remains to be seen. Fans will be able to check out his appearance in the spring, but in the meantime, these behind-the-scenes reveals offer exciting insight into the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more first looks at Armitage’s upcoming appearances as we approach the new year, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from his appearance in the comments section below.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS