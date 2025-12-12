‘The Price Is Right’: Emotional Contestant Said His ‘Heart Hurt’ After Winning Car

The Price Is Right contestant had a wild celebration after winning a car and said that his heart hurt. The game show shared a clip from his episode on social media.

“He was in shock from beginning to end,” TPIR wrote on the video posted to Instagram.

The contestant, Harold, from Florida, got to play That’s Too Much for the chance to win a Mazda MX5 convertible. After the car was announced, Harold walked around the stage mouthing “Oh my God! Oh my God!” and ran his hands through his hair.

The way the game works is that a price is shown on the board. The contestant had to pick the number that was just over the price of the car and yell out, “That’s too much!”

The prices started at $27,712. He kept going after the prices were revealed, but when it got to the fourth price — $31,450 — he sought advice from the audience.

Harold said he was going to go one more, but kept going all the way until the second-to-last price. Fans didn’t like his decision to keep going, but he did it anyway. The price was $35,980, and he didn’t know what to do.

Harold turned to the audience, who said it was too much. As he waited, he put his hand on his mouth and asked if it was right.

“We’ll find out,” host Drew Carey said.

The price was correct, the audience cheered loudly, and Harold skipped his way over to the car. He jumped in the air before hugging model Alexis Gaube. Drew Carey laughed at the contestant’s reaction.

“This is mine! It’s mine!” The Price Is Right contestant said as he got into the car. “Oh my God! I can’t believe this! Oh my God! This is beautiful!”

“My mom’s going to die! I can’t believe this!” he continued.

Harold put his hand on his chest and said, “My heart’s hurting,” but he appeared to be ok, and the pain was from shock.