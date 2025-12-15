What To Know Chip and Joanna Gaines are renovating a home in Colorado on their new series Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House.

In a sneak peek of Episode 2, Joanna worries about the lack of time they’re able to spend on the property during renovations.

Chip offers his wife reassurance as she starts getting overwhelmed by the tasks that need to be completed.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are taking on their toughest task yet in their new series Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House. While living in Waco, Texas, the couple began renovating a new mountain home in Colorado, and in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, December 16, episode, the distance begins to take a toll.

“It’s, like, the first time it’s hit me that this is so disconnected,” Joanna admits, as she and Chip survey the land surrounding their new home. “We’re not physically here every day.”

“That’s true,” Chip agrees. “Every time we come here, we’re like, ‘Oh gosh, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done for us to finish this by early fall.'”

Joanna takes a look around the outdoor perimeter of the home and reveals, “As I look that way, I’m a bit terrified now. It’s a lot of weeds.”

Chip is there to offer some reassurance though and tells her, “We can do that little by little.” Joanna still seems unconvinced, but he adds, “Don’t worry about it. Worse case scenario, we can incorporate what we need to incorporate as we go.”

One thing Joanna is sure of off the bat: “That tree does need to go,” she tells her husband. “Good eye.” He gets a smile out of her as he sarcastically replies, “That will be fun!’

In Episode 2, the renovations on the new fixer “heat up fast,” according to a logline. “Projects stall, plans fall short, and wildlife keeps things interesting. Undaunted, [Chip and Joanna] press on to create the mountain retreat they’ve long dreamed of for their family.”

On the new Fixer Upper spinoff, Chip and Joanna have also enlisted the help of their daughter Ella, who will have free range to renovate and design a smaller cottage on the property of the family’s new home.

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Magnolia Network and HGTV