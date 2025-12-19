How Much Did Chip & Joanna Gaines’ ‘Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House’ Home Cost?

Chip and Joanna Gaines found their family’s perfect vacation home in the Colorado mountains. But how much did their dream property cost?

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House follows the couple as they tackle their first Fixer Upper project outside of Texas. “Every time we’ve gone to the mountains, Chip has always peeled out one day where we go look for real estate just for fun,” Joanna shared during the show’s December 9 premiere. Chip added, “I think I found the house. It’s been on the market for a while, so it just feels like the timing is really right for me to potentially make a really good deal on this property.”

Shortly after touring the Colorado house — which features two bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathrooms, a wrap-around deck, two separate guest cottages, and access to a river — Chip and Joanna made an offer, closed on the property, and got to work making the home their own.

As for how much the pair spent on their latest fixer upper? Chip and Joanna reportedly purchased the property for $5.5 million, according to Pitkin County property records shared by The Denver Post. The property was sold in November 2024 to a limited liability company in connection to the Gaines family.

The series premiere also featured footage of Chip and Joanna’s kids — Drake, 20, Ella, 19, Duke, 17, Emmie, 5, and Crew, 7 — touring the property for the first time. While Chip and Joanna will handle most of the renovation work, they tasked their eldest daughter, Ella, with designing one of the two cottages.

“Chip has always told Ella, ‘Hey, before you go to college, I want you to flip a house, do a project.’ She’s always mentioned that she wants to do something in design,” Joanna said in a confessional. “We’ve actually looked for houses in Waco, didn’t find anything, but Chip had this fun idea to let her tackle the little cottage as her first design project.”

While brainstorming design ideas, Joanna told Ella there’s “no wrong answer” about what she picks for the little house. “My biggest hope with letting her tackle this cottage is that it builds confidence in her,” Joanna added in another confessional. “The idea that my daughter, who is now an adult, has decided to take on what her mother does, and I get to teach her, I don’t know. It just feels like this beautiful, full-circle moment.”

The show’s second episode — which aired on Tuesday, December 16 — saw Chip and Joanna feel “disconnected” from the project because they live in Texas full-time. “Every time we come here, we’re like, ‘Oh gosh, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done for us to finish this by early fall,” Chip stated.

Later in the episode, Chip broke some of the pair’s renovation tension by pranking Joanna in a bear costume. “Chip, that’s terrifying! I literally was like, ‘He’s gonna eat Crew and you for lunch,’” she exclaimed after Chip revealed himself.

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Magnolia Network and HGTV