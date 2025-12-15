Fox News’ Katie Pavlich Joins NewsNation, Replacing Ashleigh Banfield

What To Know Katie Pavlich, a longtime Fox News contributor, will join NewsNation to anchor a new 10 pm political news program starting in early 2026, replacing Ashleigh Banfield.

Conservative commentator Katie Pavlich is making the jump from Fox News to NewsNation, replacing Ashleigh Banfield’s 10 pm program.

Pavlich’s hiring comes after NewsNation announced on Friday (December 12) that Banfield would depart her primetime slot to lead the network’s true crime digital vertical. As part of the agreement, content from Banfield’s podcast, Drop Dead Serious with Ashleigh Banfield, will be made available on NewsNation.

“I’m excited to channel the momentum of my Drop Dead Serious podcast brand towards NewsNation’s growing digital audience,” Banfield said in a statement on Friday. “The success of true crime reporting on streaming media platforms has been transformative, and I’m looking forward to helping shape and enhance NewsNation’s multi-platform strategy in this genre.”

Following the announcement of Banfield’s departure, NewsNation initially said a rotating cast of anchors would host the 10 pm slot. However, on Monday morning (December 15), the network confirmed that Pavlich would take over the slot with a new program focusing on the day’s biggest political news stories. It is set to debut in early 2026.

“I am honored to join NewsNation during this dynamic period in its development, and the opportunity to anchor a primetime program is an exceptional privilege,” Pavlich said in a statement.

She added, “I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective on the news to Americans across the country, while presenting a venue for thoughtful debate across a wide spectrum of opinions. It’s a front row seat to history – I can’t wait to buckle in and get started.”

Pavlich served for 16 years as the news editor of the conservative website Townhall.com before resigning earlier this year. Since 2013, she has frequently appeared on Fox News as a political contributor and substitute host on several shows, including The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Fox News Sunday, and more.

She is the author of several books, including Fast and Furious: Barack Obama’s Bloodiest Scandal and Assault & Flattery: The Truth About the Left and Their War on Women.

“We’re pleased to give our primetime viewers an additional hour of political news and analysis that helps them make sense of the day’s most important headlines,” added Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Networks. “NewsNation has always been committed to delivering straightforward, fact-based journalism for all Americans, which includes presenting diverse viewpoints and original ideas.”

Compton continued, “Katie is a seasoned journalist and commentator, and we believe her unique voice will be a tremendous asset to our primetime audience.”

The rest of NewsNation’s primetime schedule remains the same, with Elizabeth Vargas continuing her nightly newscast at 7 pm ET, followed by Chris Cuomo‘s CUOMO at 8 pm ET, and On Balance with Leland Vittert at 9 pm ET.