What To Know Happy’s Place guest star Cheri Oteri talks about her experience on set for Season 2.

She teases her return in upcoming episodes.

Plus, find out what her experience was like working with a mouse.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Happy’s Place Season 2 Episode 5, “Mouse in the House.”]

What happens when a mouse walks into a bar at the same time as a health inspector? That’s the question that’s answered in the latest episode of Happy’s Place, “Mouse in the House,” which welcomed Saturday Night Live vet Cheri Oteri in a guest-starring role as a health inspector named Monica.

Knowing their inspection is scheduled, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), Bobbie (Reba McEntire), and the rest of the team do their best to prep the space for a spotless test. Everything goes wrong when Gabby (Melissa Peterman) walks in with a popcorn machine that was harboring a hidden stowaway, none other than a mouse. When it scurries out from under the machine, everyone goes into panic mode.

When Bobbie reminds them that the health inspector likes her, she devises a plan to flirt, forewarning Emmett (Rex Linn). Unbeknownst to Bobbie, though, the health inspector has been replaced by Monica, who is a stickler for the rules. “It was just a fun role,” Oteri tells TV Insider. “It was like a no-brainer [saying yes to] this militant health inspector.”

The catch? Monica is friendly with Emmett from their past encounters working at a previous establishment, meaning that he’s the one able to charm her. “We find out that she actually knew Emmett. They worked together years ago, and she’s not a girl’s girl because she’s a hard ass.” In other words, there’s nothing Bobbie can do to win Monica over.

Despite a valiant effort to capture the mouse, the bar team couldn’t hide it forever, but the consequences weren’t so bad as Monica promised she’d return at a later date. And it appears that will be the case as Oteri reveals, “I’ve done three episodes now. After I was finished [with the first one], my manager called me a week later, and they said, ‘They want you back.’ They’re just having fun with this character, and it’s really fun for me to see them having fun. And you get to see what’s behind that roughened exterior and why.”

As for her experience working in front of Happy’s Place‘s live audience, Oteri adds, “Coming from the Groundlings and SNL, to be in front of an audience, there’s nothing better. It’s scary, but it’s thrilling. And I love being in front of an audience, and Reba’s audiences… You look out at a sea of people who love her so much.”

Oteri jokes that McEntire “is like a walking huge, where Melissa is a walking antidepressant,” making it an enjoyable experience, where Oteri says, “they’re very down to play.”

One aspect of the episode that really stood out to the cast, though, was the mouse, which was directed by a mouse wrangler. “We had a real mouse, and we had mouse wranglers,” Peterman reveals. “The real mouse was only in for a brief period of time, and had like two little scenes. He had the best gig, frankly, and he took direction better than all of us,” Peterman continues.

“That was very funny too,” Oteri confirms of encountering a mouse wrangler on set.

Hopefully, next time Monica drops in on Happy’s Place, it will be mouseless. Either way, fans can take comfort in the knowledge that Oteri’s health inspector will be back on our screens this season. Let us know what you hope to see from her next in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on Happy’s Place.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC