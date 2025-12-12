‘FBI’ Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Jubal Gets Very Concerning Call From His Son (VIDEO)

Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) receives a concerning call from his son, Tyler (Caleb Reese Paul), in the first of the two-part FBI Season 8 fall finale, airing on Monday, December 15, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of just that.

This comes as, in “Lone Wolf,” airing at 8/7c (an hour earlier than usual), just in time for the holidays, the agents find three slain sex workers inside a brownstone, and those murders are part of a larger plan they must rush to stop.

In our clip, Jubal’s in the middle of giving orders in the JOC (Joint Operations Center) when Tyler calls, and Isobel (Alana De La Garza) watches him step away to answer it. Jubal starts their conversation by telling him it’s not a great time, but when he asks if Tyler and his friend are on the train yet, his son tells him, “We were about to, but … Look you always said if I saws something that looked off, I should call you.”

What did he see? He and his friend were on the way to the train when they heard gunshots, then saw two guys rush out of a van and into a building with guns and a big, rolling case. Jubal has Tyler give him his location. Watch the full video above to see Jubal’s very clear instructions for his son and more.

“Tyler is now in a very different phase than he has been before,” Sisto tells us. “Ever since last season, there’s been a new side of him, which is something that I’m dealing with with my children, too, which is what they want to do with their lives.”

Following “Lone Wolf” is the conclusion of the two-parter, “Wolf Pack,” airing at the show’s usual time on December 15. In it, CBS teases, “Chaos erupts in the city when an attack disrupts cell, internet and emergency services. As the team races to uncover the culprits, they learn the group responsible is a radical accelerationist movement fixated on resetting society.”

FBI, Two-Hour Fall Finale, Monday, December 15, 8/7c, CBS