Maxine (Kristen Wiig) has a date! In the fourth episode of Apple TV’s madcap Palm Royale, set in 1970 this second season, the perky, loveable social climber — and now wrongly accused murderess — agreed to go out with lawyer-gynecologist-cowboy Dr. Dusty Magic (John Stamos, debuting in the first of his two-episode guest appearance), who offered to rep her pro bono.

“It was about just getting to play in a sandbox with these greats,” the Full House star told us about why he took the role (watch the video above for the full interview). “I knew that I’d be in a lot of scenes with Kristen Wiig, and I’ve always been such a fan of hers. And just to work with her has been so educational.”

The actor continues, “I’m just laughing a lot in the scenes. I’m just smiling so much because it was easy to be smitten with [Kristen]. I would follow her around and just do stuff from Saturday Night Live, too. I love this character Denise she did with the little hands, and ‘I’m Denise.'” (Watch the video to see the actor’s impression of the SNL legend.) “Kristen’s not on social media and there’s all these memes with that going around recently. I showed it to her. She’s like, oh wow,” he added.

Stamos also teased what’s coming up in the December 10 episode when Dr. Dusty Magic and Maxine hit the town. He gets to share a scene with the Broadway icon Patti LuPone, who plays real-life socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post, and show off his bartending skills.

“I was Tom Cruise in Cocktail,” Stamos says of the bottle juggling he did behind the bar to entertain Maxine on Palm Royale. It was a full circle, or should we say “full bottle flip” career moment. When Cocktail came out in 1988, Stamos, then a star on General Hospital, was featured playing drums on the video for the soundtrack’s Beach Boys hit, “Kokomo.”

“Tom Cruise throwing bottles. I’m going to do that one day!” Stamos recalls. But there was one thing Cruise didn’t have to worry about: the vintage bar-ware on the set of Palm Royale. Stamos says, “They’re like, don’t break that one!”

Palm Royale, Wednesdays, Apple TV