‘Veronica Mars’ Finally Heads to Netflix… But There’s a Catch

What To Know Veronica Mars finds a new streaming home at Netflix in 2026.

However, fans will need multiple streaming services to watch the full saga.

Veronica Mars is finally heading to Netflix in January 2026 — but only in part.

The first three seasons of the hit mystery drama are joining the streaming service on January 14, which means a whole new audience will finally get to find out what all the fuss was about … or revisit the show for another round of sleuthing fun.

For the uninitiated, the Kristen Bell-led series followed the title teen as she investigated the curious cases that popped up in her small California town of Jupiter. Thanks to its at-times-campy noir tone, snappy dialogue, and compelling characters — particularly, Veronica’s private investigator dad — the show was a fast favorite that earned a very devoted fanbase during its run on UPN and The WB.

In fact, fans were so invested in the show that, after its cancellation, creator Rob Thomas successfully launched a Kickstarter campaign to create a follow-up film, raising $5.7 million and ultimately releasing the film in 2014. Then, Thomas released two novels that take place after the events of the movie — The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line and Mr. Kiss and Tell — before Hulu picked up the series for Season 4.

Hulu did also have Veronica Mars Seasons 1 through 3 on its platform (along with Disney+) for years, but they were quietly removed from the streamer in April 2025 after the rights with Warner Bros. Television expired. Now, with a new streaming home at Netflix, there’s bound to be a revitalized interest in the series.

The bad news is, those fans who want to catch the full Veronica Mars experience will have their work cut out for them beyond what’s coming to Netflix.

Here’s a rundown of how to watch (and read) the entire Veronica Mars saga in order.