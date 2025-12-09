How to Visit ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’s Set

What To Know Everybody Loves Raymond fans have the chance to visit the set in person amid the show’s 30th anniversary celebration.

Learn more about the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame’s new exhibit featuring real set pieces.

See what Ray Romano thinks of the interactive space currently on display through March 2026.

Everybody Loves Raymond is ringing in its 30th anniversary with a very special exhibit that fans can visit and immerse themselves in the set of the beloved TV comedy.

Officially open at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF), Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years, is an exhibit that allows viewers to get up close to recreations of the Barone family home’s interior. The LIMEHOF exhibit for Everybody Loves Raymond is officially open and, according to the museum’s site, will be open until at least March 29, 2026. Tickets can be purchased on their website, where additional details on pricing can be found.

Presented by Catholic Health, this exhibit marks the first time anything of this scale has been assembled for public display, as well as being accessible to the public itself. Designed by LIMEHOF’s creative director, Kevin O’Callaghan, the experience allows visitors to walk into the world of the Barone family and explore their home through original studio sets.

Among the sets fans can experience are the living room, kitchen, and other areas of the house, where visitors can see various iconic items, ranging from original clothing and the famous fork and spoon to the Christmas toaster. Video footage and outtakes play on screen at the LIMEHOF’s surround sound theater.

The exhibit got a stamp of approval from Ray Romano, who appeared at the exhibit’s VIP preview on November 25, a day after CBS‘s televised reunion that featured the star alongside Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten, and creator Phil Rosenthal.

“This is a super surreal moment in my life,” Romano shared at the event. “This is the closest I come to time travel to be here in this museum exhibit. The job they’ve done is unbelievable, and it’s just a crazy special thing to experience this 20 years later.” While Everybody Loves Raymond is gearing up for its 30th anniversary in 2026, the show also bid viewers adieu 20 years ago in 2005, when the series finale aired.

