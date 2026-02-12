What To Know The ATX TV Festival 2026 will feature major reunions for Everybody Loves Raymond and Friday Night Lights.

The festival will include special panels, screenings, and honors such as the “Texas Made” Award.

The ATX TV Festival announced the programming schedule for Season 15, set for May 28-31, 2026, in Austin, Texas, including an Everybody Loves Raymond reunion, a reunion for Friday Night Lights, a special screening of The Other Bennet Sister, and much more.

The ATX TV Festival is the annual celebration of television held in Austin, Texas, bringing together fans and industry professionals to honor the small screen’s past, present, and future. Featuring screenings, panels, and cast reunions, the self-described “TV camp for grown-ups” highlights every facet of the medium, from actors and creators to writers and executives.

This year, the festival shines a spotlight on an Everybody Loves Raymond reunion in honor of the beloved sitcom’s 30th anniversary. The event will feature star Ray Romano, creator Phil Rosenthal, and members of the series’ writing staff as they share hilarious behind-the-scenes stories and reflect on the real-life experiences that inspired some of the show’s most relatable moments.

Also on the docket is the 20th anniversary reunion for Friday Night Lights, featuring showrunner Jason Katims, exec producers David Hudgins and Jeffrey Reiner, co-exec producer Liz Heldens, consulting producer Kerry Ehrin, and stars Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, Gaius Charles, Adrianne Palicki, Jesse Plemons, and Aimee Teegarden.

The cast and crew will be honored with ATX TV Festival’s 2026 “Texas Made” Award, presented by Media for Texas, which awards productions as well as talent that have created opportunities for industry professionals within the state while bolstering Texas as a cultural center.

Other panels at the fest will include an in-depth look at the Homicide: Life on the Street episode “Three Men and Adena,” a critics roundtable with panelists from the Television Critics Association, the 10th anniversary reunion for the show Sweet/Vicious with cast and crew, including stars Eliza Bennett and Taylor Dearden, and a special screening of Britbox’s The Other Bennet Sister.

For a full look at what to expect at ATX Festival, check out the programming schedule here.

Pluto TV will return as the host of the festival’s official badgeholder lounge, and attendees can also expect daily events and activations galore.

This year, the festival will partner with the John Ritter Foundation to host a conversation on the importance of medical accuracy on TV, while exploring the impact medical series have on viewers and their relationship with the healthcare system, including awareness, education, and preventive measures.

And finally, ATX is accepting open submissions for independently-produced TV pilots. The inaugural “Indie TV Pilot Competition & Showcase” will be the first opportunity for independent TV to screen to our unique community of TV industry, press, and consumers. It is now accepting Open Submissions.

For more information, including additional panels and screenings, click here. Badges and passes are now on sale. Click here to purchase.

ATX TV Festival, May 28-31, Austin, Texas